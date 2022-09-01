Facts behind the migrants arriving at border
In some ways, the migration flows across the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration are unprecedented. Here are the facts about arrivals of migrants along the southern border.
In some ways, the migration flows across the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration are unprecedented. Here are the facts about arrivals of migrants along the southern border.
The design study was developed to shape the direction of the brand’s electric future.
Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?
“Flip was fine, just a little shaken up,” according to a post the Alabama beach shared with the video.
Actress Sharon Stone revealed that one of her relationships ended due to a disagreement over injectables. The man she was dating asked if she uses Botox.
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]
Trump's claim that he had broadly declassified the files, even though he didn't do so formally, amounts to a "damning admission," wrote Asha Rangappa.
"I'm sure Adam Sandler will have no issues finding someone other than Rob Schneider to play 'friend #5' in his next comedy," one person joked
Trump's adult children only care about whatever they can do to ensure that their father remains in power, "Unprecedented" documentarian says.
The 2019 Time cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock, knock."
"Those are the biggest secrets in the world," Doocy said of the documents found by the FBI, questioning why Trump did not turn them over.
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election.
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Trump's bid to have documents returned by the FBI gave the DOJ the chance to release more damaging information to the public.
British filmmaker Alex Holder also said the former president went through "withdrawal" after he was banned from Twitter.
The RNC appears to have shifted from an earlier willingness to foot Trump's legal bills as he takes on a new lawyer to fight his Mar-a-Lago grievance.
In criticizing the way FBI handled evidence in its Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump appeared to admit in his Truth Social post that it wasn't planted.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, they didn’t find a smoking gun, but they did find some smoldering passports.On August 8, agents removed from Trump’s home 33 boxes of sensitive government documents, including more than 100 records classified at the highest levels. In a 36-page brief responding to Trump’s motion to appoint a special master to review the material seized by the FB
Cohen's comments came a day after the Justice Department released a photo showing an array of top-secret documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago.
Jonathan Drake/ReutersThe Department of Justice revealed Tuesday night that it only started criminally investigating former President Donald Trump after he lied about keeping “top secret” documents at his oceanside Florida mansion—including three highly classified records inside his personal desk—and had some presidential papers moved around and torn up.Had Trump simply turned them over to the National Archives when the agency asked for them back last year, the FBI might never have gotten access