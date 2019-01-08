Here Are the Facts Behind President Trump's Border Claims

President Donald Trump will use his first primetime address from the White House Tuesday to call for Democrats to support spending billions to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

With the partial government shutdown now the second-longest in U.S. history, Trump is taking the unusual step of speaking directly to Americans from the Oval Office, starting at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday to press his case. He’ll visit McAllen, Texas, later in the week as well.

In recent weeks, Trump and other administration officials have made a number of claims about border crossings and the need for a wall.

Here are the facts behind five of those claims.

Claim: ‘Much of the wall’ has already been built

Ten days into the shutdown, Trump tweeted that America should finish building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border because much of the wall is already complete. On another occasion, Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden that “we just finished brand-new walls” in San Diego and other parts of California.

Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

While there are some barrier structures along the southern border, no new structures have been built since Trump took office. The “brand-new walls” in California Trump was referencing were merely renovations of existing infrastructure. Furthermore, while the southern border is nearly 2,000 miles long, current structures line only 654 miles of the border, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. During his 2016 campaign, Trump indicated he wanted the wall to line 1,000 miles of it.

Claim: ‘Nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists’ tried to cross the Southern border

At a Rose Garden press conference on Friday, Trump said terrorists come to the United States by way of the southern border because it’s the easiest place to enter. “We have terrorists coming through the southern border because they find that’s probably the easiest place to come through,” he told reporters.

Over the course of the last week, both White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Vice President Mike Pence claimed nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists were found trying to enter the United States. Sanders even said the southern border was the “most vulnerable point of entry.”

Both of these claims are misleading at best. NBC reported Monday that only six immigrants whose names were on a federal watch list of known or suspected terrorists were found by Customs and Border Protection agents at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of fiscal year 2018, according to CBP data provided to Congress in May.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security asserts it stopped approximately 3,700 individuals on the terrorist watch list from entering the United States in fiscal year 2017, but that represents all people on the watch list trying to enter illegally, not just ones who came by way of the U.S-Mexico border. The department itself also notes the southern border is not the typical path of entry.

“Most of these individuals are trying to enter the U.S. by air,” a DHS fact-sheet reads.

Another figure that has been used to discuss border crossings is the number of “special-interest aliens” trying to enter along the southern border. The Department of Homeland Security asserts more than 3,000 of these individuals were stopped in the area last year, but a former immigration official tells TIME the term is not at all synonymous with “suspected terrorist.”

Theresa Cardinal Brown, who used to work for both Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security says “special-interest alien” is a term that “has not been officially defined by the government, but as usually used, is meant to mean people that are selected for additional scrutiny because they are either from a country that is known to have terrorist activity in the country or terrorist sponsors.” It can also be used to refer to people who have merely traveled to or from some of those countries, she says.

Claim: Democrats spiked an earlier immigration compromise