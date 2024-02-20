Get the facts before you criticize longtime Portsmouth family: Letters

Get the facts before you criticize longtime Portsmouth family

Feb. 14 — To the Editor:

I am responding to statements in the Oct. 24 Portsmouth Herald, at the Portsmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting, re: 550 Sagamore.

There are several grossly inaccurate and inappropriate accusations, by former council members, and some community members levied at the property owners’ intent.

Ted Alex, Francis Mouflouze’s eldest son, responded to Seacoastonline:

“This was never about greed, our mother is currently living in an assisted living facility. We moved her there a year ago August. She was having a hard time living alone and falling, we were concerned about her health. This request to the city for the development of her land was about having enough money to keep our mom in the assisted living facility, nothing else."

Frances was born and raised in Portsmouth, she can trace her family back to Capt. John Locke, who built the first meeting house in Portsmouth in 1645!

She spent her entire life working here, raising four children here as a widowed mother, having to work three jobs, one of which was in the cafeteria at New Franklin School.

That is "Old School Portsmouth!"

This multi-generational Portsmouth working class family is having to sell their home of 45 years to finance their mother remaining in assisted living home with dignity and grace!

Frances and her family don’t deserve to be libeled by former council members or newcomers who don’t respect the hard work of the people who built this city.

You have a right to your opinions but not by disrespecting the founders of the community!

Gary Cameron

Portsmouth

PHS student: NH would benefit from teaching climate literacy

Feb. 12 — To the Editor:

A robust climate literacy curriculum would significantly improve New Hampshire's education system and economy. As of today, New Hampshire’s education lacks the material surrounding the impacts of climate change on our communities. Due to the absence of this necessary education, solutions are not discussed. When youth have access to climate literacy in high school, interest in green jobs increases, significantly improving the economies of local communities and keeping youth in states such as Maine and New Hampshire.

As a student at Portsmouth High School, I have seen firsthand the impact of climate anxiety and stress on my peers. Without proper access to knowledge about how climate change happens and the ability to analyze solutions, students' mental health will continue to decline. Growing up on the Seacoast, I have witnessed the devastation of increasingly worsening storms near the ocean.

I always felt powerless when these events would occur, with no knowledge of what I could do to help. I am not alone in my feelings, and allowing for a climate literacy curriculum would benefit students like me. Climate literacy that includes learning about solutions to sea level rise, environmental jobs, and ways to take action should be a part of New Hampshire high schools and would immensely better our state.

Amelia Tabit

Rye

Joe Biden is an excellent president, regardless of his age

Feb. 13 — To the Editor:

Having watched the Super Bowl athletes recently reminded me about our concerns about Biden and his age. We are not asking him to be bodily athletic but we are asking him to guide our country, to advise and make decisions as we might ask or expect from a parent or a grandparent.

One of our greatest presidents (Franklin Roosevelt) was disabled from polio. He guided us through a perilous world war. Thankfully, because of the lack of TV and social media at the time most voters were not constantly reminded about his aging looks and his handicap so it did not hinder his leadership.

Biden's age has not prevented him from making decisions over the last 3 years which have gotten us out of a pandemic, avoided a recession, added 15 million jobs, sustained below 4% unemployment, produced wages outpacing inflation, got passed the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act, gun safety law, canceled $136 billion in student loan debt, has supported NATO, and has created a stronger country that has regained its respect globally.

He has put us first as a parent or grandparent would. He refers to “we” and “us” constantly — not constant “me” or “I." He has no rape convictions, has not told thousands of lies, no one is afraid of any retaliations if his views are not supported. Is this not the kind of person we want in charge no matter how old he is?

Judith Rystar

Durham

Thought-provoking pieces on vouchers, National Guard and Kathy Griffin

Feb. 14 — To the Editor:

The Valentine’s Day edition of the Portsmouth Herald was certainly interesting to unwrap. Thepiece by Rep. Peggy Balboni was insightful. To think that someone could get $5,300 per child per year and teach them out of a single King James textbook, seems like a taxpayer ripoff that does nothing for our students' international competitiveness. Our taxes will continue to go up so the statehouse can give money to many who don’t need it, and with no accountability.

The second piece covered our governor asking for $850,000 of our tax dollars, so he can send 15 New Hampshire National Guard members to Texas. What happened to the concerns over unseen hoards storming our border with Canada? It appears that his support of Ambassador/Gov. Nikki Haley has put him on the wrong side of MAGA, and he still needs to prove that he is a "Trump guy through and through.” If only the members of his party in Washington, DC would not have sabotaged the legislation they asked for and helped create, New Hampshire taxpayers would be off the hook.

The third piece covered comedian Kathy Griffin coming to Portsmouth and expressing concerns if Trump is reelected: “I do think if he gets elected again, he's going to come for me. I'm quite serious about that.”

Although I share her concerns, it will not silence me. I have taken three oaths to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, and will continue to defend it from all enemies foreign and domestic.

Don Cavallaro

Rye

China watching as Republicans fail to stand by America's allies

Feb. 14 — To the Editor:

This January, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson led 60 members of his party to the border with Mexico. They clamored that immigration was out of control and something had to be done. Meanwhile a bipartisan group in the Senate crafted legislation to address the problem. Legislation that gave the GOP 90% of what they demanded. Then Donald Trump told his party don’t pass anything so nothing passed. Apparently, immigration is not a problem the GOP wants to fix.

Neither is aid to Israel, Ukraine or Taiwan as far as the GOP House is concerned. They want to cut off arms to Ukraine and let Russia take over all of Ukraine. Donald Trump is now inviting Russia to attack NATO after that.

You may not care about Ukraine or NATO countries, but China is watching and sees America will not stand by its allies if Trump becomes president or the GOP follows his orders. Taiwan makes chips for almost every phone, computer, car and anything electronic you own. If China takes over Taiwan, they will have a triangle hold on this country and Europe. You witnessed what the chip shortage did to the auto industry when the country came out of Covid. That was temporary, China could make that permanent.

This November vote to prevent that from happening.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth

