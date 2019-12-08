Facts will help Democrats win Trump impeachment debate even if Senate doesn't remove him

President Donald Trump’s impeachment now seems inevitable.

The House Intelligence Committee report and the House Judiciary Committee hearing with constitutional experts have laid bare the tawdry, monthslong, political dirt-for-military-aid bribery scheme involving the president and his Cabinet-rank lackeys. Not since President Richard Nixon’s sinisterism has the legal case for removal of a president seemed so strong.

What is so extraordinary about the admittedly abbreviated impeachment inquiry is the strength of the evidence. A dozen witnesses from inside the administration — ambassadors, career foreign service officers, national security advisers inside the White House — all validate critical parts of the story line that the president withheld vital military aid to a critical ally in order to muscle it into interfering in our 2020 elections.

“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” said Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Trump’s handpicked emissary to the European Union charged with effectuating the sleazy deal. The president’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, dubbed it a “drug deal.” And, as esteemed constitutional experts Noah Feldman of Harvard and Pamela Karlan of Stanford explained Wednesday, the principal purpose of impeachment is to prevent abuse of power, betrayal of our national security and corruption of elections.

Any one of these is grounds for removal; Trump is the first president to score a trifecta in a single scheme. Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaned in on that key element Thursday in announcing that the House would draft articles of impeachment: "The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections."

Democrats shouldn't overplay hand

The most principled critique did not come from Republican lawmakers but from George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley — an old friend of mine from the Clinton impeachment days whom I admire. He argued that the president dangling a meeting with the Ukrainian president could not be an element of a bribery charge under Supreme Court precedent, and that the president couldn’t be guilty of obstruction until his privilege claims are exhausted in the courts.

But Turley glossed over the fact that Trump’s other lever — withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for its election interference — does meet today's bribery standard (even if you believe that the statutory standard on bribery, rather than the broader constitutional standard, governs here). And the courts have already ruled that presidents do not have absolute immunity from congressional process, as Trump has argued, so the president’s blanket refusal of cooperation presents a strong legal case of obstruction.

So have the Democrats won the debate? Nothing left to do but the vote? Not quite.

Successful impeachments, as we learned in the cases of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, depend on convincing the middle third of voters that corruption rather than politics is driving the effort. In 1998, the public rebuked the Republicans and independent counsel Kenneth Starr for overplaying their hand and for their blunderbuss (“We have to impeach Clinton for the sake of children!”) when Clinton tried to mask an extramarital affair. Democrats won the public argument: Clinton’s approval rating soared to 73% after the House voted to impeach him that December; Starr's sank to 28%.

Democrats similarly overplayed their hand during the Mueller inquiry — call it Trump impeachment 1.0. Fueled by the breathless cable news repetition loop and the sugar highs of Twitter likes, Democrats regularly proclaimed evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russian interference despite clear indications that the evidence of actual conspiracy was less than definitive, as special counsel Robert Mueller would later concede. That vital middle-third group of voters smelled politics and tuned out, and support for impeachment dropped to the 30s earlier this year.

Ukraine triggered impeachment 2.0

Of course, September presented us with the giant reset — call it impeachment 2.0 — when news of Trump's pay-to-play scheme with Ukraine hit the fan. Unlike the Mueller investigation, the evidence here appeared compelling. The eagle-eyed Pelosi seized on it, shed her passive-aggressive opposition to impeachment and took control with an iron fist.