Faculty adviser for Potsdam Positivity Club arrested on endangerment, harassment charges

Apr. 21—POTSDAM — The faculty adviser to Potsdam High School's Positivity Club, which has been modeled nationwide for its excellence, has been arrested on three charges.

At about 8:45 a.m. April 15, Potsdam Village Police arrested Danny J. Davis, 70, of Hannawa Falls, on misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child younger than 17, two counts of second-degree harassment with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person and second-degree harassment with physical contact, both violations.

The village police's arrest report says the charges stem from an incident reported to the department on April 12.

Mr. Davis is a teaching assistant at Potsdam High School.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the arrest follows a "school-related incident."

Village police could not be reached for comment.

Just last week, Mr. Davis was present as the Positivity Club received the Champion for Change award from the New York State School Boards Association.

In November, Potsdam's club was selected to be the national model for P2 clubs across the country, in part for its P2 Food Market that provides food to students and community members in need.

Mr. Davis could not be reached for comment.