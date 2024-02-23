Faculty members assail the WSU brass

Feb. 23—Washington State University faculty members say a "fresh visionary leadership" is needed to address the school's declining reputation and staff morale.

A four-page news release sent by WSU faculty members Michael Griswold, Kerry Hipps and Jon Oatley criticizes President Kirk Schulz and the WSU Board of Regents for failing to properly address problems that have hurt WSU's stature. The news release says these sentiments are supported by 207 faculty members.

The problems laid out by the document include WSU's falling place in U.S. News and World Report rankings, the failure to be proactive in the face of the Pac-12's dissolution and academic department budget cuts.

It also calls on the Board of Regents to allow more feedback from the university community.

"A BOR (Board of Regents) that functions in a cloistered environment, opts for the status quo, and doesn't regularly and meaningfully engage with the broader WSU community cannot address the university's myriad growing challenges in an informed and effective manner," it says.

According to the faculty, WSU's ranking in the U.S. News and World Report has fallen from 140 to 178 between 2016 and 2024. The news release said the school has seen a nearly 16% decline in enrollment during this time. WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler pointed out that WSU experienced a historic increase in enrollment just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought those numbers down.

Declining enrollment and tuition revenue has led to budget cuts, but the faculty and the university have differing views on how those cuts have been allocated. The news release said there have been "across-the-board" budget cuts to academic departments. Weiler said WSU has already tried to address this concern by promising more strategic cuts in order to protect the university's most important programs.

"We're doing exactly what this group asked us to do, but they still chose to include that in their news release as a complaint," he said.

The faculty news release notes that one "perplexing" allocation of money includes Schulz having a residence at the WSU Tri-Cities campus, along with the creation of the WSU Pullman chancellor position in 2021 that is now helmed by Elizabeth Chilton.

The faculty also criticized the administration for not anticipating the "changing landscape of college athletics" last summer when all but two universities — WSU and Oregon State — announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for other conferences.

Weiler said everybody in the sports world was shocked about the dissolution of the Pac-12, and since then WSU has taken steps to ensure its athletes can play in the West Coast Conference.

The faculty says that employee morale in general is low, as evidenced by employee surveys that express disappointment in university leadership.

"Diminished support for academic programs already has resulted in some of WSU's most accomplished faculty members deciding to leave for positions at other universities," the news release says.

Weiler said WSU administration is aware of all the problems pointed out by the faculty. He said the university does not fundamentally disagree with the issues they raised, but he said it is disheartening to not acknowledge WSU's efforts to fix them.

"I think higher education is facing some significant headwinds and we at the local level at WSU need to figure out how best to address these, just as most universities and colleges across the country are struggling with these issues," Weiler said.

Weiler said the faculty raised similar issues this time last year, and WSU responded with a letter in March 2023 detailing how it planned to address them.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.