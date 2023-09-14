Faculty seize butter knife from Groton elementary school student

Sep. 13—GROTON — Town Police said Mystic River Magnet School faculty members seized a butter knife from a student on Friday after the student took it out of their backpack and went into a hallway around dismissal time.

Police said in a news release that staff members at the elementary school intervened by isolating the child and retrieving the knife.

Police said no injuries were reported. They added the student did not make any verbal threats to students or faculty members and no other students were involved.

Mystic River Magnet School Principal Steven Wheeler informed students' families of the incident.

"The school staff and safety team quickly responded, deescalated, and contained the situation and ensured all students and staff were safe," Wheeler wrote. "Please know that the Central Office was involved throughout the process and immediate actions were taken to address the severity of the issue."

He said the school "took steps to involve local agencies to assist in the process as well."

Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro Jr. said police first learned of the incident Wednesday morning and assigned officers to look into it. He said school officials are handling the situation, and police are working closely with them if they need any assistance.

"Groton police officers and detectives are continuing to investigate in order to determine what, if any, further enforcement action may be necessary," police said in the news release. Police added that since the incident involves a young child, additional information will be limited.

Superintendent of Schools Susan Austin said the incident was handled immediately. In a Wednesday letter to all parents and guardians in the school system, she informed them of the incident and said the principal notified her as soon as the situation was secure.

"Since it was at the end of dismissal, there were few students left in the building and no other students were in the hallway," she wrote.

