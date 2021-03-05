Faculty at several Florida universities, colleges demand chance to get vaccine

Jimena Tavel
·3 min read
Faculty and staff members at universities and colleges across Florida came together Thursday afternoon to demand access to the vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 disease, a few hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for all employees at K-12 schools to get the doses but failed to mention their higher education counterparts.

“This NOT acceptable,” said in a released statement Karen Morian, the president of the United Faculty of Florida, which represents about 22,000 educators in the state. “Now that the governor has admitted the scientific value of vaccinations and publicly voiced support for vaccines, we call on him to recognize that education in Florida continues beyond K-12 and to include ALL educators in Florida’s vaccination programs.”

The UFF represents Florida’s 12 public universities and 14 community colleges, as well as one private university — Saint Leo University.

On Monday, DeSantis signed an executive order expanding the criteria to qualify for the vaccine. He allowed K-12 school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters who are at least 50 years old to get it. Additionally, he also announced that anyone else who is at least 50 years old and can provide a doctor’s note proving they need the vaccine can get it; at some sites, a medical form is required.

President Joe Biden mandated on Tuesday that all states move K-12 and any childcare workers ahead in the line to get inoculated. He asked that each of those employees receive at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of the month.

During a press conference Thursday morning in Crystal River, DeSantis said that despite believing the age-based approach to vaccination is still the “most effective to reduce mortality”, he would comply with the federal government’s mandate to allow all teachers and school personnel — regardless of age — to get the vaccine.

“Our view is if you’re 25, you’re just at less risk than somebody that’s 80. That’s just the bottom line,” the governor said. “At the same time, the federal government is the one sending us the vaccine. If they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that.”

However, DeSantis never mentioned the higher education community. His spokeswoman, Meredith Beatrice, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Pushing for reopening college campuses without vaccines

In its released statement, the UFF criticized the efforts of the DeSantis administration to pressure the 40 higher education institutions across the state to reopen their campuses, without first providing the employees the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Many colleges are pushing to resume normal operations and require faculty and staff to return to in-person settings soon.

Florida International University, the largest public school in South Florida, is planning to increase the number of students, faculty and staff on campus, starting with its first summer sessions on May 10.

Martha Meyer, the president of the UFF chapter at FIU, described DeSantis’s actions as “extremely disappointing.”

She said faculty there want to go back to face-to-face teaching, but they have “valid concerns about safety on campus.” She pointed to the reported cases of COVID variants in Miami-Dade County and the fact that many FIU students are local and Hispanic, and tend to live in multi-generational homes.

“If the leadership of this state truly wants to ‘return to normal,’ they would prioritize the expansion of the vaccine eligibility to include all folks in all educational settings,” Meyer said.

