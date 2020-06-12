'Faded away into a dark nightmare': North Korea says diplomacy with Trump has failed

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

North Korea on Friday said it was abandoning attempts to pursue a diplomatic relationship with the White House because two years after a historic handshake between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un "even a slim ray of optimism" for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula had "faded away into a dark nightmare."

The statement by North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon, published on state media, represented the clearest indication yet that Pyongyang appears to have all but given up on improving ties with the Trump administration and working toward "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The phrase formed the basis of a vaguely worded accord between Trump and Kim Jong Un when the two leaders shook hands during a carefully choreographed summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. 

Endless conflict: North Korea fired shots at demilitarized zone, South Korea says

Trump broke with diplomatic norms and protocol when he became the first sitting American president to hold a face-to-face meeting with a leader of North Korea. A year later, he made another unconventional move by diplomatic standards by briefly stepping on to North Korean soil as he met with North Korea's dictator at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified and guarded border area that separates the two Koreas. A third meeting, in Vietnam, ended in stalemate after Kim insisted that all the sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Pyongyang be lifted before North Korea committed to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

Since then, there has been little active public dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. However, North Korea's statement Friday appeared to indicate that relations between the two administrations had deteriorated beyond repair. 

"Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns," Ri said, referring to Trump.

"Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise."

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or the U.S. State Department to North Korea's comments. Ri said North Korea would continue to build up its military forces, including its nuclear program, to counter what it sees as U.S. threats.

"The U.S. professes to be an advocate for improved relations. But in fact, it is hell-bent on only exacerbating the situation," he added.

'An expiration date on the bromance': Trump's friendly ties with Kim Jong Un tested

In recent days, North Korea has also stepped up its angry rhetoric at South Korea, saying it was severing all communications with its neighbor because it had failed to stop anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets emanating from the South from reaching its territory.

Despite the diplomatic energy Trump poured into North Korea, the country has continued to test long-range ballistic missiles. When Trump signed the agreement with Kim in 2018, political scientists warned that the accord fell short of previous international accords and lacked a concrete roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization. 

Speculation that Kim may have died from the coronavirus or from botched heart surgery reached a fever-pitch earlier this year after he disappeared from public view for several weeks. He suddenly reappeared on May 2 at the opening of a fertilizer plant. 

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweeted after Kim resurfaced, the last time he appears to have spoken publabout his North Korean counterpart. While Trump has continued to refer to Kim as a friend he has had relatively little to say about his administration's stalled nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Korea: Diplomacy with Trump has failed, will boost nuke program

  • Leading 'defund the police' advocate says law enforcement needs to 'get out of our lives'
    Yahoo News

    Leading 'defund the police' advocate says law enforcement needs to 'get out of our lives'

    The author of a controversial book that has become a kind of bible for the “defund the police” movement says police officers have turned into “violence workers” who need to “get out of our lives. When push comes to shove, the police are showing us their true colors,” said Alex Vitale, a Brooklyn College sociology professor and author of the book “The End of Policing,” in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery. They are violence workers who are often not really interested in the well-being of huge parts of the population, and we need to get them out of our lives in every way we can figure out how to do so.

  • At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden
    Yahoo News

    At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden

    The protests that have erupted nationwide in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd have combined expressions of anger toward President Trump with calls for police reform and a push to address systemic racism. The ambivalence about Biden, and the Trump campaign's attempts to capitalize on it, is part of a larger dynamic playing out in the presidential race, where razor-thin margins in swing states could determine who wins the national election. In those states, it may not be enough for voters to dislike Trump; they have to be willing to go to the polls and vote for Biden, and some at the protests say they won't do so.

  • US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat
    Business Insider

    US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat

    A US Air Force F-35A pilot recently became the first woman to fly the fifth-generation stealth fighter into combat, according to an Air Force press release. Capt. Emily Thompson, call sign "Banzai," made the historic flight in a fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. "Being the first female, it's a pretty big honor," Thompson said this week in an Air Force statement.

  • Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms
    Reuters

    Putin appeals to Russians' core values as vote on extending term looms

    President Vladimir Putin appealed to what he termed Russians' core values on Friday, the country's national day, as he sought to rally support for a vote on constitutional reforms that could potentially keep him in office until 2036. The plebiscite will run from June 25-July 1 and, if approved, includes a change that would allow 67-year-old Putin, in power since 1999, to serve two more six-year terms in the Kremlin after 2024, when he would under current laws be obliged to step down. "We have a common historical code, moral foundations... Respect for parents and family (and) love for our soil," Putin said at a flag-raising ceremony in Moscow to mark Russia Day.

  • Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone
    National Review

    Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone

    The head of the Seattle's Police Department told officers in a video address on Thursday that the decision to abandon the city's Third Precinct to activists was “not my decision,” and has prevented the department from responding to emergency calls in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police Chief Carmen Best, who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a news conference Thursday afternoon, revealed that “ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to public pressure.” On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct, and Best was able to visit the location on Thursday.

  • New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed
    AFP

    New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed

    Beijing closed two markets on Friday and delayed the return of primary school students after three fresh coronavirus cases emerged in the capital -- the first after two months of no infections in the city. The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home. The two latest patients are employees of the China Meat Research Centre, city officials said at a daily press conference.

  • Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis
    BBC

    Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis

    For the many critics of the proposed law, it is tantamount to making a crime of free speech, protest and dissent - and could mean the end of the unique freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China in 1997. "Hong Kong has entered a new stage. After what happened in the past year, Hong Kong could become totally different in the future," said Alice Cheung, a former student leader.

  • Why are states seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases? Experts have more than one answer
    USA TODAY

    Why are states seeing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases? Experts have more than one answer

    New York and Chicago, which saw a surge of coronavirus cases at the start of the pandemic, are experiencing a decline in cases and have begun reopening in phases. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has asked for members of the administration's Coronavirus Task Force, specifically naming Anthony Fauci andDeborah Birx, to conduct a briefing for Democratic senators next week on the spike in cases in Arizona and elsewhere across the U.S., according to his office. Other states seeing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases include South Carolina, Florida, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Puerto Rico.

  • Stacey Abrams Repeatedly Shuts Down Meghan McCain on ‘The View’
    The Daily Beast

    Stacey Abrams Repeatedly Shuts Down Meghan McCain on ‘The View’

    On Monday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) went on The View and promptly schooled Meghan McCain on the real meaning of “defund the police.” This morning, it was Stacey Abrams' turn. Abrams, who was promoting her latest book Our Time Is Now, spoke out against the voting disaster this week in her home state of Georgia. After Abrams blamed the Republican secretary of state for showing a “deliberate indifference to the needs of Georgia voters,” McCain tried to spin the situation on the ground in a different way.

  • Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump administration to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the International Criminal Court as a “highly politicized” institution on Wednesday morning as he announced new sanctions against it for its investigation into potential war crimes by U.S. forces during the years-long war in Afghanistan.

  • Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension
    INSIDER

    Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing a second-degree murder charge for killing George Floyd, could still receive his pension, even if he's convicted. 22 states require police to forfeit their pension benefits if convicted of any felony, but Minnesota is not one of them. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, will be eligible for a pension worth over $1 million – even if he is found guilty of the charge of second-degree murder.

  • Protests this past week have been largely peaceful, but Fox News continues to show old footage to rile up viewers
    Business Insider

    Protests this past week have been largely peaceful, but Fox News continues to show old footage to rile up viewers

    While some of the footage carried a timestamp to show a date — such as a "Fox & Friends" segment with shots of fires in Minneapolis marked May 28 — the continued focus on rioting and looting can be misleading and has often been described in the present tense. A Tuesday night chyron banner from Sean Hannity's show read "GROWING LAWLESSNESS IN MAJOR CITIES" despite a lack of evidence to back it up. With fewer and fewer new examples of full-blown unrest, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle has taken center stage in Fox's coverage.

  • Reuters

    French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour: prefecture

    Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said. Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the vessel, the Perle, which is in dry dock for repairs, the prefecture said in a statement. The prefecture also said that smoke coming from the Perle was not radioactive.

  • EU finally accepts there will be no extension to Brexit transition period
    The Telegraph

    EU finally accepts there will be no extension to Brexit transition period

    There will not be an extension to the Brexit transition period, the European Commission said on Friday, before warning Britain it must now get ready to police the border in the Irish Sea. Michael Gove told Maros Sefcovic, a commission vice-president, that Britain would not ask for a delay to the period beyond the end of the year in a meeting of the joint committee on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster "couldn't be clearer" in his formal notice to the commission, Mr Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels, "he explained this was the promise that was given to the British citizens in the electoral campaign".

  • Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home
    Architectural Digest

    Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home

    undefined Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi
    AFP

    One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

    At least one person was killed and a dozen others wounded in a rare bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, officials said. Rawalpindi, Pakistan's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad. The explosion took place Friday evening at a popular market, a stone's throw from Pakistan's heavily guarded military headquarters.

  • 'Ticking time bomb:' Lack of beds slows Delhi's virus fight
    Associated Press

    'Ticking time bomb:' Lack of beds slows Delhi's virus fight

    In New Delhi, a sprawling capital region of 46 million and home to some of India's highest concentration of hospitals, a pregnant woman's death after a frantic hunt for a sickbed was a worrying sign about the country's ability to cope with a wave of new coronavirus cases. “She kept begging us to save her life, but we couldn't do anything,” Shailendra Kumar said, after driving his sister-in-law, Neelam, and her husband for hours, only to be turned away at eight public and private hospitals. Two and a half months of nationwide lockdown kept numbers of infections relatively low in India.

  • Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.
    The Daily Beast

    Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.

    As protests across Chicago devolved into chaos last week and residents started to loot nearby stores, police officers were making popcorn and drinking coffee while “lounging” inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office, officials said in a stunning news conference on Thursday. Speaking alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush said at least 13 Chicago Police officers were loitering inside his South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 and were “relaxing” while nearby stores were being looted and burned, and their fellow officers were clashing with demonstrators. The incident, which Rush and Lightfoot said was captured on CCTV, showed the officers—and at least three supervisors—with feet up on desks.

  • Brazil overtakes UK with world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll
    The Guardian

    Brazil overtakes UK with world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll

    Brazil has overtaken Britain as the country with the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll after a further 843 deaths pushed its total to 41,901. The tally was published on Friday night by a coalition of news outlets which has been compiling independent statistics since Brazil's health ministry was accused of seeking to conceal the full figures last week. Brazil's death toll is also considered an underestimate.

  • Biden on COVID-19 recovery plan: 'There's no guidance'
    Reuters Videos

    Biden on COVID-19 recovery plan: 'There's no guidance'

    "Trump has basically had a one-point plan, open businesses. Just open. But it does nothing to keep workers safe and keep businesses able to stay open," Biden said.

  • Black ex-cop: I understand the anger but don't defund police. It could make things worse.
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Black ex-cop: I understand the anger but don't defund police. It could make things worse.

    Change is coming to American law enforcement. The protests across the country decrying police brutality, particularly in the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, have catalyzed a movement to address police use of force and systemic racism. In little more than a week, the House of Representatives has proposed a Justice in Policing Act, New York is poised to enact laws intended to reshape law enforcement, and Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation into its police department's actions.

  • Zoom discloses it took down US-based activists' accounts at China's behest, says it won't enforce similar censorship requests going forward
    Business Insider

    Zoom discloses it took down US-based activists' accounts at China's behest, says it won't enforce similar censorship requests going forward

    AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Zoom disclosed on Thursday that it had deactivated the accounts of several US-based human-rights activists at the request of the Chinese government. Zoom said it blocked the hosts' user accounts because it didn't have the functionality to block individual accounts by location. It said going forward it would "not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China."

  • Trump says he's ‘fine’ with pushback from Pentagon leaders
    Politico

    Trump says he's ‘fine’ with pushback from Pentagon leaders

    President Donald Trump insisted he was “fine” with the Pentagon's two top leaders seeking to distance themselves from their appearances in his photo opportunity in front of a church last week, which was facilitated by the violent dispersal of largely peaceful protesters outside the White House. The president's remarks came in an interview Thursday with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, shortly after Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley expressed regret for walking with Trump across Lafayette Square last Monday and posing with him at St. John's Episcopal Church.

  • New video of a fatal 2019 arrest in Oklahoma shows a white officer respond 'I don't care' when Black man he is arresting says 'I can't breathe'
    INSIDER

    New video of a fatal 2019 arrest in Oklahoma shows a white officer respond 'I don't care' when Black man he is arresting says 'I can't breathe'

    A Black man being restrained by Oklahoma City police in a fatal May 2019 arrest pleaded "I can't breathe," to which an officer responded "I don't care." Police restrained Derrick Scott after a report of a disturbance involving a man brandishing a gun, and he appeared to go unconscious as he was held for 13 minutes. New video footage released by Oklahoma City police shows that a black man being restrained by officers during a fatal arrest pleaded "I can't breathe," prompting an officer to respond "I don't care."

  • Widow of Chinese doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm gives birth to son
    The Telegraph

    Widow of Chinese doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm gives birth to son

    The widow of Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who first sounded the alarm about a potential Covid-19 outbreak, has given birth to a son four months after her husband's death. Doctor Li died aged 33 after contracting the novel coronavirus in February but first alerted the Chinese authorities to the dangers of the disease back in December 2019. He was initially ignored by the Chinese government, which played down the threat of the virus after it was first detected in Wuhan.