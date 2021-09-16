Faeroese govt to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter

JAN M. OLSEN
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Faeroese government said Thursday that it will review the way hunts of Atlantic white-sided dolphins are carried out following the release of gruesome video footage showing the mass killing on Sunday of nearly 1,500 sea mammals.

The extent of the slaughter was so large — much higher than in previous years — that it appears participants may not have been able to follow regulations to minimize the suffering of the animals.

“We take this matter very seriously. Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will be looking closely at the dolphin hunts, and what part they should play in Faeroese society,” Faeroese Premier Bardur a Steig Nielsen said in a statement.

The decision by the government of the 18 rocky islands, located halfway between Scotland and Iceland, came after Sunday's catch. That day, islanders slaughtered 1,428 white-sided dolphins on the central Faeroese island of Eysturoy in the North Atlantic archipelago. The sea mammals are killed for their meat and blubber.

White-side dolphins and pilot whales — which are also killed on this islands — are not endangered species.

Environmental activists have long claimed the practice is cruel. But this year even people on the Faeroes who defend the four-century-old practice have spoken out amid fears that it will draw unwanted attention.

A local activist from the international animal rights group Sea Shepherd filmed the Sunday episode, and on Wednesday the international animal rights group said it hopes that pressure will build from within the Faeroe Islands to end its traditional drive of sea mammals.

There was no immediate reaction from Sea Shepherd to Thursday's announcement.

Each year, islanders drive herds of the mammals — chiefly pilot whales — into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death. A blow-hole hook is used to secure the beached whales and their spine and main artery leading to the brain are severed with knives, turning water in the bay red with blood. The drives are regulated by law and the meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

The Faeroese government said the “whale drives are a dramatic sight to people unfamiliar with the slaughter of mammals. The hunts are, nevertheless, well organized, and fully regulated. Faroese animal welfare legislation, which also applies to whaling, stipulates that animals shall be killed as quickly and with as little suffering as possible.”

The former chairman of the Faeroese association behind the drives, Hans Jacob Hermansen, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it was no different “from killing cattle or anything else. It’s just that we have an open abattoir.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in traditional hunt, horrifying animal rights activists

    Over 1,400 white-sided dolphins were killed Sunday in the North Atlantic waters off the coast of Denmark's autonomous Faroe Islands, according to reports and footage of the incident.

  • Diners gone wild: Watch an all-out brawl at this upscale Brickell restaurant

    Truluck’s steakhouse in Brickell is where you go for a nice, elegant meal out with a sleek decor, elegantly prepared seafood and steaks and spot-on service.

  • A conversation on civil rights: Join USA TODAY to discuss community leaders’ roles in helping fight systemic racism

    USA TODAY is hosting a free event titled, “Freedom Now: How Institutions of Power Fuel and Stall Change.”

  • Why Jade Thirlwall hasn't met the Little Mix babies yet

    Leigh-Anne and Perrie gave birth last month

  • Who killed Alex Murdaugh’s wife, son? His attorneys are looking at potential suspects

    “We are not law enforcement. We don’t have their tools. But we think we will know this week whether the one suspect we are looking at bears further scrutiny,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told Craig Melvin. Here’s more.

  • Cyprus top court weighs Briton's false rape claim conviction

    Lawyers for a British woman sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019 are appealing to the country’s Supreme Court to overturn the conviction. A legal team is arguing at Thursday’s hearing that the lower court shouldn’t have admitted the woman’s written retraction of the rape claims as evidence because investigators obtained it after she sat in a police station for seven hours without a lawyer or an interpreter present. The team headed by British lawyer Lewis Power said that the woman — whose identity hasn't been formally released and was 19 at the time of her trial — was suffering from a stress disorder and had been pressured into making an “unreliable” retraction.

  • International Coastal Cleanup happening this Saturday

    This Saturday, volunteers all over the world will participate in the International Coastal Cleanup.

  • Putin reveals the Kremlin is awash in COVID-19 cases

    Putin reveals the Kremlin is awash in COVID-19 cases

  • Student coalition blasts Chamber of Commerce over climate change, opposition to Biden's budget bill

    A coalition of over 100 student environmental action groups from universities across the country will send a letter Wednesday to 54 large firms that belong to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asking them to push back against the Chamber’s campaign to block President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Yahoo News has learned.

  • China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

    Chinese health officials announced Thursday that more than 1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world’s most populous country, or about 72% of its 1.4 billion people. Through Wednesday, 2.16 billion vaccine doses had been administered and 1.01 billion people had been fully vaccinated, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a news conference. The announcement came as China battles a new outbreak of the delta variant in the southeastern province of Fujian, where 200 cases have been confirmed in the past six days.

  • Led by the nose: Meet the UAE's COVID-19 sniffer dogs

    One year after completing one of the first studies into canine detection of COVID-19, the United Arab Emirates now has 38 sniffer dogs working at its airports that can identify infected persons at a 98.2-percent success rate. Dubai Police trained the cohort, which includes German Shepherds, Labradors, Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies, to recognise the scent of COVID-19 using samples of sweat from people with confirmed infections, collected by holding a swab in an armpit for a few minutes. "A very small amount of that is then put into a jar - it has the scent of the patient - then we put the sample out for the dog to sniff ... When he gives us a sign, we give him a treat," said First Lieutenant Nasser al-Falasi of Dubai Police, supervisor of the programme at the K9 training centre in Dubai's Awir region.

  • German police detain 4 on Yom Kippur after synagogue threat

    A 16-year-old boy and three other people were detained Thursday in connection with a suspected plan for an Islamic extremist attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, authorities said. The detentions took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, and two years after a deadly attack in another German city on the Yom Kippur holiday. Police cordoned off the synagogue on Wednesday and a worship service planned for the evening was called off.

  • Brexit triumph as Crown Stamp returns to pint glasses after bonfire of EU rules

    The great British pint is set for a triumphant return after a post-Brexit bonfire of Brussels' red tape that will ditch the EU ban on the Crown Stamp on glasses of beer, the Government announced on Thursday.

  • Over 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt

    More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.

  • US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting

    The Biden administration said Wednesday that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initial determination that the region's wolves could again be in peril — after decades spent restoring them — will kick off a year-long biological review. It marks an abrupt turnaround for the federal wildlife agency and brought a swift pushback from Montana's Republican governor, who said officials in Washington shouldn't be “second guessing” the state's wildlife policies.

  • Critical race theory is an important tool in better understanding how religion operates in America

    Many churches propped up white supremacist beliefs through pulpit rhetoric and segregationist policies. AP PhotoThe debate over critical race theory has played out in TV studios, school board meetings and state legislatures across the U.S. It has also found its way into churches. The theory comprises a set of concepts that frame racism as structural, rather than simply expressed through personal discrimination. Scholars point to racial discrepancies in educational achievement, economic and emplo

  • Large bear wanders into Colorado home and traps family for 45 minutes, officials say

    The bear walked into the home through an open garage door and got stuck inside.

  • Red States’ Wolf-Killing Campaign May Have Just Backfired

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service might put gray wolves back under Endangered Species Act protection after Idaho and Montana enacted laws to cull them.

  • Fort Worth Zoo to release thousandth captive-born Texas horned lizard into wild

    The zoo’s ectotherm team works on a pilot program geared toward restoring Texas horned lizards, also known as horned frogs, back to their habitats in the wild.

  • Biden Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade At Trump Without Even Saying His Name

    The president jabbed his predecessor over one of his most famous claims.