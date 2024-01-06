New FAFSA and Dream Act applications launched

(BCN) — The 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and California Dream Act Application are now available online for students seeking financial aid for college.

Both financial aid forms, typically launched in October, were delayed while major revisions were made to the applications, according to the California Student Aid Commission.

The Federal Student Aid Office integrated tax data into the FAFSA form so most families will have prepopulated data on the form, making filing it more efficient. The formula to determine eligibility also has been updated to make more students eligible for aid, according to a news release from the California Student Aid Commission.

The new FAFSA application is in a soft launch phase, so it may not always be available initially while the office continues to make technical updates to the site. If information is submitted during the soft launch, it will be saved.

The California Dream Act Application also has been updated to simple steps and to implement recent legislation to embed an affidavit filers must complete to demonstrate their eligibility for financial aid. Previously, undocumented students had to fill these forms out separately.

Due to the delayed launch of the financial aid applications, the Cal Grant priority deadline has been extended to April 2. Students should also check with their college as there may be other deadlines to be considered for campus-based aid.

