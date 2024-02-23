FAFSA filing help available Sunday afternoon

Feb. 22—Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 40 sites to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.

The event is 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 25. Wabash Valley locations include Ivy Tech Community College, Oakley Auditorium, 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute, and Ivy Tech Community College, 915 S. Zinc Mill Road, Greencastle.

For more information about College Goal Sunday, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools. The FAFSA must be filed by the state of Indiana priority deadline of April 15 to qualify state aid.

College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association. This will be the only College Goal Sunday opportunity this academic year.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2022 income and benefits information.

Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring completed 2022 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2022 income and benefits information.

Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Winners will be notified in the spring.

21st Century Scholar students must submit a completed FAFSA form on time as part of their pledge fulfillment requirements.