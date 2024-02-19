FAFSA flop: Malone, Kent State push enrollment decisions because of financial aid delay

Some area colleges and universities are adjusting admission and financial deadlines for students because of problems with federal financial aid applications.

The U.S. Department of Education announced late last month that colleges and universities won't receive students' financial aid applications until early March, leaving schools with less time to offer financial aid packages to students and students with less time to decide where they will attend college.

The Department of Education rolled out a new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in December. The changes were expected to make the application process easier to navigate. Instead, it has caused more headaches.

Instead of being available to students on Oct. 1 as in previous years, the new form launched Dec. 30. Once it launched, the forms were available at limited times while the education department worked to resolve issues.

To make matters worse, the FAFSA forms will not be available to schools until the end of March.

Malone University: 'We always rise to the occasion of a challenge.'

Pam Pustay, director of financial aid at Malone University in Canton, knows the delay in financial aid has been tough on students and families but she is confident students will be ready to start school in August with financial aid in hand.

"We are all in the same boat," she said. "We'll be able to get it done. We always rise to the occasion of a challenge."

In years past, it would take as little as five days after a student filed a FAFSA application for the school to receive the information.

Pustay is not sure what the process will be come March but she doesn't anticipate the state releasing all of the forms at one time. They might prioritize the forms based on when they were received.

Her biggest concern is the frustration growing among parents and students.

"We are getting calls," Pustay said. "Most are very understanding and know what is going on. They know it is not the school's fault. They are just trying to get information."

Until the FAFSA forms are released by the state, financial aid officers don't have any information for them.

Universities, colleges adjust FAFSA deadlines

Several schools, including Malone, are attempting to ease concerns by adjusting deadline schedules.

Malone has extended enrollment decision day from May 1 to June 1. Kent State University, as well as its satellite campuses, also has moved its enrollment deadline to June 1. Kent State has also delayed its March 1 FAFSA deadline to March 15.

The University of Mount Union in Alliance has extended its deposit refund deadline from May 1 to July 1.

Walsh University in North Canton has made no changes to its deadlines, but it is taking proactive measures to keep open lines of communication with parents and students and keep them up-to-date with information or allocations that are made.

"At Walsh University, we understand the significant impact the FAFSA delay has on our students and families, particularly in terms of financial planning and decision-making," Walsh Vice President of Enrollment Management Rebecca Conegilo said in a prepared statement. "In previous years, we have been able to provide financial aid packages to our families by December, allowing them ample time to evaluate their options and make informed decisions about their educational investment."

She acknowledged the strain the delay is putting on students, families and the school.

Ohio State announced students and families will now have until March 15 to submit their FAFSA form, a month later than the previous Feb. 15 deadline. Incoming and current students will also have until that date to apply for scholarships through ScholarshipUniverse.

Ohio State is also extending its enrollment commitment deadline for incoming first-year students from May 1 to May 15.

Stark State College in Jackson Township hasn't made any changes to its financial aid deadlines because the school is an open-access and admissions college. Students can apply and register right up to the term start date. School officials said potential students should complete their FAFSA form by July 1 for the fall semester to ensure plenty of time for processing.

Stephanie M. Sutton, vice president of enrollment management at Stark State, said the school offers free FAFSA labs to complete the application on the main campus and Akron locations. The labs are open to the public.

Stark State has more than $3 million in enhanced scholarship funding available for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year, she added.

Aultman College has a rolling admission enrollment calendar and FAFSA delays should not impact students being able to enroll in time, said Wendy Davis, director of finance and financial aid.

University official: Students need to be patient

Pustay is asking students and parents to be patient while they await word about funding for the upcoming school year.

Her biggest concern with the delay is that some students might delay their education or the financial uncertainty solidifies that a higher education was too costly and opts not to go to college.

"That breaks my heart," Pustay said. "Those students who really could benefit from a higher education and have funds available to them aren't going to go.

"We're doing what we can to help. They'll be processed as soon as we get them. We'll be working late and on weekends."

