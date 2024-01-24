When will FAFSA be processed? As DOE fixes formula mistake, applicants may see more delays

College affordability advocates had mixed reviews for the Biden administration after it adjusted the income formula for the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to account for inflation.

The move fixed a glaring Education Department oversight that failed to accurately calculate family incomes in the newly released version of the application, which millions of students use to apply to college every year. The fix freed up another $1.8 billion in federal student aid for American families.

Amid a long-awaited effort to simplify the form, this year’s FAFSA rollout has already faced major delays. Tuesday’s announcement only prompted more concerns about further disruptions to the application process for families and colleges across the country, even among the staunchest supporters of lowering college costs.

Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said in a statement that schools were promised FAFSA application data by the end of January. Yet with less than a week to go, the department has thrown the timeline into further uncertainty.

“Adjusting these inflationary numbers is the right thing to do, and should have been done from the beginning,” he said. “Unfortunately, because the Department is making these updates so late in the financial aid processing cycle, students will now pay the price in the form of additional delays in financial aid offers and compressed decision-making timelines.”

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Education Department said the adjustment is part of the Biden administration’s broader goal to help bring the cost of college down.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to making higher education possible for more students, including through ensuring students qualify for as much financial aid as possible,” spokesperson Johanny Adames said.

What’s behind the delay?

The FAFSA usually opens on Oct. 1. But this year, the Education Department worked to overhaul the form, finally implementing legislation passed by Congress in 2020. The changes cut the number of questions that families have to answer and altered how the federal government calculates the amount of money it estimates families have on hand to pay for college.

The department was legally required to launch the new form by the end of December – a timeline that already threw a wrench in college application season. Yet instead of making it fully available by then, the agency “soft-launched” the new form in 30-minute increments on Dec. 30 and 31. On Jan. 1, it was open for only two hours.

The appointment process frustrated many students hurrying to fill out the form over the holiday break. On Jan. 8, the government finally made the form fully available 24/7, USA TODAY first reported.

The department thinks the delay was worth it – it says some students can now fill out the form in less than 10 minutes. And more than 600,000 additional students will potentially qualify for federal Pell grants, free money the federal government gives to lower-income students to pay for college.

Congressional Republicans urge audit of FAFSA rollout

While many have lauded the administration’s efforts to make financial help more available to students, the delayed rollout has thrown a cornerstone of the college application process into uncertainty. Colleges are worried it could affect the offers they make. Many students and parents are flying blind, too.

The whole ordeal has given Republicans in Congress another bone to pick with Biden's Education Department – a rare area of some bipartisan agreement when it comes to federal education policy. On Wednesday, a group of GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to the head of the Government Accountability Office, an independent federal watchdog, requesting an audit of the new FAFSA rollout.

“The goal of FAFSA simplification was in part to make the whole process easier for students and their families,” they wrote. “However, initial feedback from students and schools indicates that Education’s current outreach efforts are falling short.”

Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat and the ranking member on the House education committee, called Tuesday’s decision “great news for students and families.” In December, he urged the department to share its plans for updating the income formula for inflation.

Bryce McKibben, a college affordability advocate who helped craft the 2020 law that simplified the FAFSA, told USA TODAY he understands colleges’ concerns about the unsettled timeline.

“But it’s critical that students get the aid they deserve,” he said. “This fix will help many students and in particular the more middle-income folks.”

Zachary Schermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As FAFSA mistake is fixed, applicants can expect more delays