FAFSA updates: What changed, how to be prepared

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has made recent changes to their application, which has now caused more delays for families, colleges, and businesses, such as the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA).

“We knew that there was going to be a challenge with the 24-25 FAFSA, because it’s so streamlined,” said Director of Public Information and Advising Ebony Holmes.

Many of the new changes that were applied could have a huge impact on families who will now be able to apply for aid.

“You are going to be asked at the beginning to give consent to your federal tax information, your FTI, and they do have to give consent. No longer are you able to just start the FAFSA using like date of birth, social. Everybody has to have that FSA ID set up and it has to be verified,” said Holmes.

Another change that was made is that FAFSA is no longer taking into account if there are multiple siblings that are in college at the same time.

The U.S. Department of Education made a statement this week saying that the changes made the process easier, and that many families are giving positive feedback. One issue was overlooked, though, that created the extra delay.

“They didn’t account for inflation, and so they had to go back and adjust those tables to account for that inflation, and that’s where this other delay is coming from,” said Holmes.

The delay has angered many politicians, like Sen. Bill Cassidy, stating that not only was this delay preventable, but has created a number of consequences for families to endure. With the fall semester approaching, many local schools and businesses in the Baton Rouge area will be offering resources and events, so that families can get proper help.

“If you’re at a high school, our counselors can request that we come out and do FAFSA completion events at their school,” said Holmes.

Although this is a negative impact, the good news is that FAFSA will get an extra $1.8 billion, allowing students to get more federal aid.

With the delay making a tight window for students to apply for colleges, some schools won’t be able to get FAFSA data until the middle of March or early April.

They encourage families and students to apply as early as possible and to utilize the FAFSA guideline and the Pell Grant look up chart to make a decision. Holmes also wants families to talk with guidance counselors for help or to reach out to the LOSFA office to set up virtual assistance and in person guidance for the application.

