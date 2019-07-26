Fagron NV (EBR:FAGR): What's The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

In April 2019, Fagron NV (EBR:FAGR) released its latest earnings announcement, which suggested that the company experienced a minor headwind with earnings declining from €47m to €43m, a change of -8.1%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Fagron's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the coming year seems optimistic, with earnings rising by a robust 14%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 59% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €79m by 2022.

Even though it’s informative knowing the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful to estimate the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Fagron's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 22%. This means that, we can assume Fagron will grow its earnings by 22% every year for the next few years.

