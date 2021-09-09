Failed break-in of over 100 storage units ends with trio each facing over 100 charges

Three Orlando men are facing 109 counts of burglary each after they robbed at least 109 units at a Hollywood storage facility, officials said.

Anthony Rosario, 34, Victor Molina, 33, and Osmany Sanchez, 21, were arrested early Tuesday morning, but one suspect is still on the loose, according to Hollywood police, who said they also found eight guns and two kilos of cocaine.

A man walking his dog called police to Extra Space Storage at 1440 S. Dixie Highway near Wiley Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after he noticed motion sensor lights going on and off on the third floor and heard sounds that resembled items being broken.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Hollywood police, Hallandale Beach police and a Broward Sheriff’s Office aerial unit set up a perimeter around the storage facility.

The suspected burglars used a ladder and crowbars to access and enter the units. They were stacking the stolen items near a stairway, police said.

Two suspects exited the storage facility and then went back inside, presumably to use another exit. After exiting, three suspects ran away, crossing railroad tracks, jumping a fence and going into Poinciana Park, at 1301 S. 21st Avenue, which was closed.

All three were captured nearby.

Police said the storage facility manager told them the alarm company was never alerted anyone broke into the building.

However, video showed two men entering the building with a crowbar, and two others later entering through the same door. They were also seen carrying a ladder and tools consistent with a burglary, police said.

Police haven’t yet put a price on the amount of items taken or the damage done to the storage facility.

Molina, who has a $219,000 bond, and Sanchez, who has a $220,000 bond, are being held at the Main Jail. Rosario, who has a $382,000 bond, is being held at the North Broward Jail. Each also faces one count of possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on the remaining suspect is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or email Hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).