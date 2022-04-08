Failed COVID vaccine mandate means no further easing of curbs - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - The failure of a draft bill mandating that the elderly be vaccinated against COVID-19 means there will probably be a new wave of infections in autumn and no leeway for further easing of restrictions, Germany's health minister said on Friday.

"In any case, a wave is to be expected," Karl Lauterbach told journalists, a day after the lower house of parliament voted against a law compelling people over 60 to get vaccinated.

Lauterbach said he would continue to fight for mandatory vaccinations but that he was very sceptical that it would happen.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)