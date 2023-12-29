Failed Del Mar horse show producer pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot

VISTA, Calif. — A North County woman accused of attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to a charge of solicitation to commit murder.

Tatyana Natasha Remley, 42, entered the guilty plea in front of a judge at a Vista Superior Court after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to the solicitation charge and a charge for carrying a loaded, concealed gun in her vehicle that was not registered to her.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year. As part of the deal to change her plea, she was immediately sentenced to three years and eight months behind bars in a state prison. Prosecutors also agreed to drop a second weapon-related charge.

Remley was arrested by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in early August after a sting operation set around a supposed meeting with a hitman, who — unbeknownst to her — was an undercover detective.

In the meeting, she described to the officer how she wanted to have her husband, Mark Remley, killed and his body disposed. According to SDSO officials, she also brought three firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash as a “down payment” for the murder.

Authorities arranged the operation after the department received a tip alleging that Remley was trying to hire someone to kill Mark, who reports say she had been separated from since May of this year amidst divorce proceedings.

The tip came one day after a fire destroyed the couple’s mansion in Rancho Reposa, a neighborhood in unincorporated Del Mar. SDSO is still investigating the cause of the fire, however, Mark has claimed to media outlets that it was intentionally set by his wife.

Tatyana and Mark Remley had been married since 2011, but had separated and reconciled multiple times over the years.

They were well-known in North County for their attempt to produce a multi-million-dollar acrobatic equestrian show, called Valitar, in 2012 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The show was slated for 45 performances, but was reportedly canceled after four.

Filings from attempts at divorce revealed a fraught relationship between the two, including allegations of physical abuse levied by Remley towards her husband. Mark denied this allegations to The Coast News Group earlier this year.

After Remley’s arrest in August, she has remained in a Santee jail without bail. It is unknown where she will be moved after her sentencing Thursday.

