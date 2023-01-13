Failed inspections, resignations, lawsuits: What we know a year into Oklahoma County Jail investigation

The state multicounty grand jury heard more testimony Wednesday about the troubled Oklahoma County jail and could issue a report on its findings in March or April.

The activity comes as the trust that oversees jail operations has been hit with two new federal civil rights lawsuits.

Here are key dates to remember about the investigation of the Oklahoma County jail that is now before the state's multicounty grand jury.

Feb. 4, 2021: Oklahoma County jail fails health inspection

Two inspectors from the Oklahoma State Department of Health make an unannounced visit to the 13-story facility just west of downtown Oklahoma City. They find dozens of health violations, including moldy showers, a bedbug infestation, cockroaches, overcrowded cells, insufficient staffing and other health violations.

Their report becomes public in March 2021, days after a deadly hostage incident, and causes widespread outrage.

Sept. 29, 2021: District Attorney David Prater asks county grand jury to investigate jail

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater calls for the convening of an Oklahoma County grand jury to investigate the jail over the health violations. He tells a judge in his written application there are "credible allegations that involve official corruption and/or official neglect ... committed by State and/or County officials."

He also wants an investigation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Oct. 18, 2021: Oklahoma county grand jury seated

A dozen Oklahoma County residents are chosen at random to serve on the new grand jury. Also chosen are three alternates.

January 2022: Multicounty grand jury impaneled

Special prosecutor Jack Thorp chooses to have the multicounty grand jury take up the jail investigation. The Oklahoma County grand jury continues to look at the parole board.

Nov. 9, 2022: Oklahoma County jail trustees testify

Five of the nine trustees who oversee jail operations testify before the multicounty grand jury.

Their appearances are reported by The Oklahoman and come to be viewed as a significant development in the investigation. Other jail witnesses testified earlier in the year without media attention.

Dec. 5, 2022: Oklahoma County jail administrator Greg Williams resigns

The jail administrator, Greg Williams, announces he is resigning. His announcement comes a month after a new trustee, the Rev. Derrick Scobey, called for him to be fired. It also comes after discussions that involved the special prosecutor.

Former Oklahoma County jail administrator Greg Williams speaks to reporters during a jail trust meeting.

Jan. 11, 2023: Prater testifies before the multicounty grand jury

The multicounty grand jury hears testimony about the jail from Prater, who retired after spending 16 years as DA. Grand jurors also hear more from Scobey and the former trust chairman, Jim Couch.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County Jail facing federal lawsuits: What we know a year in