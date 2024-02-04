Failed jewelry heist resulted in felony warrant arrest in San Mateo

(KRON) – Two people were arrested after a failed jewelry heist, the San Mateo Police Department said.

On Jan. 30, an employee of a jewelry store on the block of East 3rd Avenue alerted the San Mateo Police Department of a man inside the store who was a known jewelry thief.

Responding officers watched the man exit the store. The man noticed the officers and began to run away, police said. The man ran to a black Volvo station wagon that sped off.

According to the police investigation, the man entered the business intending to steal jewelry but was unsuccessful. Other officers spotted the getaway vehicle merging onto northbound Highway 101 and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Pennsylvania resident Autumn Yates. The man was identified as 35-year-old Clearlake resident Randolf Reiger.

Reiger was arrested for multiple crimes: second-degree burglary, obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and a felony warrant for burglary.

Yates was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Reiger and Yates were booked into San Mateo County Jail.

