‘I failed mightily’: Bob Woodward on the challenges of reporting on Trump

Bob Woodward, celebrated investigative journalist and co-author of “Peril,” joins a special live recording of Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast along with Carol Leonnig and George Conway. During the discussion, Woodward shares candid insights on reporting on the Trump administration and the ongoing investigations since the former president left office. “Did we, in our business, do enough to look at Trump in 2016 and tell people who he was, where he came from sufficiently?” says Woodward. “Myself? I’d say I failed mightily.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump goes after George Conway: ‘Mind is completely shot’

    Former President Trump on Thursday slammed George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in a statement, saying his “mind is completely shot.” In a statement made through his Save America PAC, Trump referenced a tweet from Caleb Hull, formerly a director of content at the Republican consulting firm…

  • Company to turn West Michigan farm manure into vehicle gas

    A venture aimed at turning dairy and cattle farm manure into natural gas for vehicle use is one step closer to financing.

  • Western states fret as Lake Mead continues to shrink due to drought, climate change

    As the extreme drought gripping the American West enters its third year, water levels Lake Mead, the largest manmade reservoir in the U.S. which supplies water to approximately tens of millions of people, have fallen to their lowest levels since the construction of the Hoover Dam..

  • Teacher group launches petition calling for New Hanover school board to fire superintendent

    The petition garnered more than 250 signatures overnight. It asks the school board to remove Superintendent Charles Foust from his role.

  • Trump-backed Senate hopeful Vance tied in polls ahead of Ohio primary seen as key test for ex-president

    Ohio's Republican Senate primary is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with just days before voters hit the polls in a high-profile contest that's also seen as a key test for President Donald Trump's position in the GOP.

  • The Resident: Aj Has A Very Difficult Choice To Make

    With Raptor on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him. Meanwhile, a camping trip leaves a patient with a fatal disease that none of the doctors have seen before. Then, Bell and Kit devise a plan to help their case with the Medical Board.

  • 1st human case of bird flu detected in US

    H5N1 is considered highly transmissible in birds but a low risk to the general public.

  • Elisabeth Moss on Discussing Scientology: “I Don’t Want People to Be Distracted”

    Elisabeth Moss is opening up about her relationship to Scientology in a new profile for the New Yorker, in which she explains why she doesn’t talk at length about it publicly. “I don’t want to come off as being cagey,” Moss, who grew up in the church, told profile writer Michael Schulman. “If you and […]

  • Kristi Noem reportedly said Nikki Haley would regret her anti-Trump comments after January 6: 'I don't think that's very wise'

    "His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history," Haley told a gathering of RNC members the day after the riot at the Capitol.

  • Russian occupiers conducted 50 air strikes on Mariupol during the night, dropped phosphorous bombs - Azov

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 28 APRIL 2022, 11:04 The "Azov" Regiment has said that last night Russian occupiers conducted about 50 air strikes and dropped a large number of phosphorus bombs on Mariupol.

  • Pentagon spokesman becomes visibly emotional as he talks about Putin's 'depravity'

    Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Friday became visibly emotional as he talked about the horrors that have been unfolding in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis ranted about Biden's potential plan to forgive student debt for degrees such as gender and 'zombie studies'

    DeSantis, 43, still owes $22,225 in student loans to Sallie Mae after getting a history degree at Yale University and then going to Harvard Law.

  • 'It was an act of love': Actor Danny Trejo walks green carpet for film premiere in El Paso

    Actor Danny Trejo is known for dozens of movie and television roles, including in "Machete," "Desperado" and "Heat."

  • Trump promotes his endorsements in 2022 midterm elections

    Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Nebraska Friday night with gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Herbster is facing accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. He is one in a long list of 2022 midterm candidates Trump is backing. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more on how Trump is trying to influence elections across the country.

  • First impressions of five-star Travis Hunter's dominant Jackson State football debut

    Travis Hunter made his first appearance in a Jackson State football uniform. Here are five things that stuck out.

  • McG Filmed Another Ending to ‘Terminator Salvation’ That He Thinks Fans Might Like

    Romantic comedies and young adult fare are bigger than they’ve been in years — at least on Netflix, where some of the most popular titles in the genres have come from Wonderland Sound and Vision, the production banner run by filmmaker McG. Née Joseph McGinty Nichol of Kalamazoo, Michigan, McG ascended from the 1990s music […]

  • Top 10 most anticipated movies of the summer

    To be candid, the summer of 2022 will likely not be confused with any of the greatest summer movie seasons ever. Hollywood is still digging out of a pandemic, after all, and there’s a clear indication we’re reaching the end of the backlog of high profile releases delayed over the past two years. How belated is the release of Top Gun: Maverick? Initial filming on the three-plus-decades-later sequel was completed over three years ago. But there’s still plenty of mega-films to get excited about, including two Marvel movies (Thor 4 and Doctor Strange 2), another jaunt into Jurassic World, and the Toy Story-spinoff Lightyear. Moviegoers who bemoan the dominance of sequels and franchises should also be happy to hear there’s plenty of original fare, too, including the latest mind-bender from Jordan Peele (Nope), Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic (Elvis) and an actioner teaming Brad Pitt with a high-speed locomotive (Bullet Train) — not to mention some super-buzzy indies.

  • Shanghai anger grows as Beijing sees more COVID curbs

    STORY: This is the sound of fenced-in Shanghai residents banging on pots and pans, protesting against the month-long lockdown and difficulties in obtaining provisions. Authorities said more people have been allowed in principle to leave their homes recently. But many still cannot leave their compounds, while those who can have few places to go as shops and other venues are closed. Often one of the 52,000 police mobilized for the lockdown asks them to return home. Many residents have grumbled at the inflexible policing, which sometimes does not take into account health emergencies or other individual circumstances.Meanwhile in Beijing, authorities are in a race against time to prevent a Shanghai-like lockdown. More businesses and residential compounds closed in the Chinese capital on Friday (April 29) as authorities ramp up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. A sign placed outside one residential complex read "Entry only. No exit." New COVID cases in Beijing remain in the dozens, officials said on Friday, a far cry from Shanghai's numbers.At a regular press conference, Chinese health officials did not respond to questions on whether Beijing will go under lockdown or what circumstances might prompt such measures. Liang Wannian, the head of the National Health Commission's COVID response panel said fighting COVID is vital to save lives. “The battle against the COVID-19 epidemic overall is a war, a war of resistance, a people’s war. The fight against a pandemic is a systematic project. // The “dynamic-zero” policy is in synergy with economic development and normal production and life, rather than in conflict with them. ”In response to COVID and other headwinds, China will step up policy support for the economy, a top decision-making body of the Communist Party said on Friday.Details were scarce, but analysts say markets reacted to a shift in messaging away from the single-focus on COVID.

  • Musk told bank he will rein in Twitter pay -sources

    STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk told banks - that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter - that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company. That’s according to three sources familiar with the matter.Musk made the pitch as he tried to secure debt for the buyout - days after submitting his offer to Twitter earlier this month, according to sources. While the plan he outlined was reportedly thin on detail, sources said Musk told the banks he plans to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral.Ideas he brought up included charging a fee when a third-party website wants to quote or embed a tweet from verified individuals or organizations. In the end, he clinched 13 billion dollars in loans secured against Twitter and a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He agreed to pay the rest with his own cash. Musk has tweeted about eliminating the salaries of Twitter's board directors, which he said could result in about $3 million in cost savings. In his pitch to the banks, Musk also pointed to Twitter's gross margin, which is much lower than Facebook or Pinterest, arguing this leaves plenty of space to run the company in a more cost-efficient way. A representative for Musk declined to comment.

  • Ukrainian soldier says Elon Musk's Starlink satellites 'changed the war in Ukraine's favor' as they're helping troops stay online amid Russian strikes

    The Starlink system has been active in Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion, when Russian attacks were jamming internet connections.