Failed nuclear contractor signs $21M deal, working with feds

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2016 file photo shows Unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Federal authorities say a fourth executive has been charged for his role in a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in South Carolina. Former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey A. Benjamin faces multiple felony counts of fraud, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
MEG KINNARD
·2 min read

The chief contractor at a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina has agreed to pay more than $20 million as part of a cooperation agreement with federal authorities probing the fiasco.

Under an agreement announced Monday by Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart, Westinghouse Electric Co. will contribute $5 million to a program intended to assist low-income ratepayers affected by the project’s failure. Another payment of $16.25 million will be due before July 1, 2022.

The company will also be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company's role in the 2017 debacle, which cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Westinghouse was the lead contractor on the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Columbia. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

The collapse of the V.C. Summer project spawned multiple lawsuits, some by ratepayers who said company executives knew the project was doomed and misled consumers and regulators as they petitioned for a series of rate hikes. Three top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multi-year federal fraud investigation. A fourth has been charged and is expected in federal court Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a federal judge signed off on a plan to disperse $192 million among former SCANA shareholders, a settlement that attorneys for the investors said was the largest securities class action recovery obtained in South Carolina when a judge approved it last year.

On Monday, DeHart said Westinghouse has given federal investigators more than three million pages of documents, data and correspondences and made employee witnesses available for interviews. Through its former parent company Toshiba, Westinghouse has also made more than $2 billion in settlement payments related to the project.

Since the failure, Westinghouse has removed, reassigned or retrained its senior management, elected a new board and implemented new financial controls, according to DeHart.

“Our office continues to seek justice for the victims of the V.C. Summer Project failure,” DeHart said in a news release. “Westinghouse’s cooperation is vital to our ongoing efforts to hold accountable the individuals most responsible for this debacle.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon says Taliban and Haqqani 'commingling' as State Department defends calling them 'separate entities'

    The Pentagon said that there is "marbling" and "commingling" between the Taliban and the Haqqani network as the State Department defends calling the two groups "separate entities" — despite strong links and interlocking ties between the organizations, including Haqqanis helping fill out the top ranks in the Taliban's leadership.

  • Singapore went from a 31% vaccination rate to an 80% vaccination rate in just under 3 months

    80% of the country's population of 5.7 million has been fully vaxxed as of August 29, the Ministry of Health reported.

  • WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo lowers the boom for rushing TD

    WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo, power runner. #49ers

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

    Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that it was “outrageous” that Republicans planned to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of “drinking the Kool-Aid” after meeting with former President Donald Trump. A Republican-controlled Assembly committee gave approval Monday, on a 5-3 party-line vote, to designating former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to lead the investigation ordered by Vos, assist the Assembly Elections Committee and hire investigators and others as needed.

  • Japan's PM candidate Kishida calls for huge stimulus package - Nikkei

    Japan must launch a new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" as soon as possible, Fumio Kishida, who is running to be prime minister in a forthcoming election, was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper on Sunday. Kishida, a former foreign minister, said on Thursday he would challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the leadership of the ruling party, as the premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of the election. The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) majority in parliament's lower house.

  • eBay porn ban alarms LGBT historians

    Leaders in the LGBTQ community worry that eBay's recent ban on the sale of sexually explicit material could hurt efforts to find and preserve queer history, especially from the pre-Stonewall era.Why it matters: As the largest marketplace for used goods, eBay has become the default trading ground to find all manner of niche items, including LGBTQ memorabilia and publications. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A ban on sexually explicit co

  • Afghanistan's healthcare system near collapse, aid agencies warn

    Afghanistan's healthcare system is at risk of collapse, two major aid agencies told Reuters, after foreign donors stopped providing aid following the Taliban takeover. After the United States withdraw the bulk of its remaining troops last month, the Taliban accelerated its military campaign, taking control of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15. International donors including the World Bank and European Union froze funding to Afghanistan shortly afterwards.

  • Silicon Valley has given up on reality - and now they want us all to use their terrible new alternative

    Recent massive investments into creating immersive digital worlds are a symptom of Silicon Valley leaders cashing out on the physical world.

  • The UK is considering incorporating Afghan special forces evacuated from Kabul into the British army

    The Afghan special forces were trained by UK troops and are "very good by international standards," a former military head said.

  • Hungarian foreign minister says agrees long-term gas deal with Russia

    Hungary has agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Monday. Szijjarto said the agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years. "We have also agreed on the price, which is much more favourable than that we paid under the deal that Hungary signed in 1995, which expires now," he said, without giving exact details.

  • Predicting best options for Green Bay Packers practice squad

    With cutdowns looming, here's our best guess at the players the Packers could look to bring back on the practice squad as part of the complete 69-man roster.

  • SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

    The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. SpaceX founder Elon Musk continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain Banks and his Culture series.

  • So, what do Americans really think of plant-based meat?

    You’re seeing it everywhere: Impossible Whoppers, Beyond sausage at Pizza Hut, eventually plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, popping up on fast food and fast-casual menus all over the place. It’s a plant-based bonanza! That trend isn’t about to plateau, at least not anytime soon. Piplsay, a consumer opinion company, polled 30,700 people across the United States to see what they really thought of these products on fast food menus, and it’s interesting to see how many people are starting to embrace

  • As COVID cases soar and Hurricane Ida approaches, some hospitals in southern states have less than 24 hours worth of oxygen

    Health officials in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and South Carolina told CNN they were running low on oxygen, raising fears over Hurricane Ida's impact.

  • #IrishWearGreen coming back for Notre Dame home game vs. Purdue

    Hope you have shirts of a certain color.

  • FAA still reviewing Boeing 777 engine fix after Denver incident

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday it is continuing to review Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines like the one involved in a United Airlines emergency landing in February in Denver. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House committee in May that the agency was going to mandate strengthening a key part on those engines.

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • One Stuck Box of Fertilizer Shows the Global Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Somewhere in the world’s busiest port of Shanghai, a container of fertilizer sits among tens of thousands of boxes, waiting for a ride to the U.S. It’s been on the dock for months, trapped by typhoons and Covid outbreaks that have worsened major congestion in the global supply-chain network.While the fertilizer has been stranded there since May, the port is just one stop

  • Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh news conference recap: Cade McNamara remains starting QB

    Follow along with us during Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's first weekly news conference of the 2021 season.