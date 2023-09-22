'We failed as an organization': Report outlines Pueblo PD mistakes in Cullison investigation

An investigation into police officers who failed to properly investigate the brutal beating of a homeless man by a sheriff's office medic and his son in 2022 showed several mistakes by the Pueblo Police Department, according to an internal affairs report recently obtained by the Chieftain through an open records request.

As a result of the probe into Pueblo PD's investigation, which Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller later called "a horrible job all the way around," one officer and a sergeant received minor discipline in the form of written reprimands and orders to complete further training.

The IA investigation stemmed from an incident on Sept. 14, 2022, in which Officer Javier Baca and Sgt. Thomas Heblinger responded to the 500 block of East Eighth Street on a report that a suspect in an alleged assault at Parkview Elementary was being held down in what was referred to as a "citizen's arrest." Officer Michael Wagner and recruit trainee Officer Thomas "T.J." McLallen also responded to the scene.

Surveillance video shows what happened before police arrived

The suspect being held down in the "citizen's arrest" was accused of assaulting Maria Cullison, an employee at the school. Video of the incident taken outside of Nick's Dairy Creme showed Douglas Cullison, Maria Cullison's husband and a volunteer medic for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, stop and tackle the suspect to the ground to detain him.

Two unidentified males then approached the scene, one of whom punched the detained man several times while Cullison held him.

Minutes later, the video showed the arrival of Nate Cullison, Douglas and Maria's son and an amateur MMA fighter, who sprinted from his vehicle and immediately began striking the downed man. Nate Cullison could be seen on video punching, kicking and elbowing the restrained man at least 25 times while he screamed for help.

Police eventually arrived on scene and ultimately transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was issued a citation for misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident at the elementary school. He was then released.

Seven months later, after a video of the violent beating surfaced on social media, police reopened an investigation into the incident, which ultimately led to the Cullisons pleading guilty to third-degree misdemeanor battery charges in a plea deal with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office. Both men were originally charged with felony assault.

Douglas and Nate Cullison were both sentenced to one-year deferred sentences with supervised probation in Pueblo District Court on Friday.

This police body cam photo shows injuries to the beating victim after the assault perpetrated in what was initially called a "citizen's arrest."

What officers reported about their investigation

A memorandum written by McLallen on the incident obtained by the Chieftain through the IA report confirmed that officers were informed by dispatch that a man was being violently assaulted outside of Nick's Dairy Creme prior to their arrival, with "two men holding him down while another beat him."

However, when officers arrived on the scene, they failed to investigate the beating beyond asking Douglas Cullison what happened. Cullison claimed the victim's injuries were sustained when the Cullisons "wrestled (the victim) to the ground and he started to resist."

The victim told officers that he had been punched, but did not elaborate on who punched him.

"It appeared to me that the injuries were consistent with a person falling and hitting their head or facial area on cement. It also appeared possible that (the victim) was punched as he claimed," wrote Heblinger in his memo on the incident. Heblinger noted in the memo that he asked Baca to further question the victim about his injuries.

Baca wrote in his own memo that several days after the incident, he observed several portions of a video of the assault sent to him by Nick's Dairy Creme. Despite having internet links to the video sent to him, he wrote that he decided to obtain the video in USB format to "make it easier to tag into Pueblo police property and evidence."

However, he wrote, "solely due to my error and lack of urgency, I pushed it off to complete other tasks at the time. And in my honest and completely solo error, I never went and retrieved the video. Also due to my error, I never recorded a supplement for receiving an email or video links."

Baca stated that he "took full responsibility" for his failure to investigate the assault.

Wagner wrote that he had minimal involvement in the incident due to his duties to observe and train McLallen at the time.

In all four officer memos, there was no indication that any officer made any attempt to interview any other witness at the scene beyond Douglas and Nate Cullison or the injured victim, nor did they attempt to review security camera footage.

Surveillance footage captured at a local business shows Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer SWAT medic Doug Cullison, far left, holding down a suspect during a citizen's arrest while his son, Nate Cullison, kicks and later punches the individual and two other individuals look on. The Pueblo Police Department announced Thursday it has re-opened its investigation into the citizen's arrest.

Officers received minor discipline as a result of the investigation

As a result of the internal affairs probe launched when the criminal investigation was reopened, letters of warning were issued to Baca and Heblinger.

The letter of warning for Baca noted that he responded to the call of the initial assault at Parkview Elementary without his body-worn camera to take a report, but did not obtain photos or videos from the school. After responding to Nick's Dairy Creme, Baca was told by Heblinger to ask the victim about his injuries, according to the letter.

"The suspect tells you he was punched, but you did not perform any independent follow-up on (the victim's) statements of being punched," the letter stated.

The letter went on to state that Baca was sent internet links to the videos of the Cullisons' "citizen's arrest" and ensuing assault, but decided not to watch all of the videos. It noted Baca decided to request the video on a thumb drive, but then never collected it after believing the case was cleared following the issuance of the battery ticket to the Cullisons' victim.

The warning letter for Heblinger noted that despite the evidence at the scene, which "clearly showed that (the victim) had been assaulted violently," no follow-up investigation was conducted into the nature of those injuries.

"You did not supervise or direct the officers on the scene to conduct a thorough investigation," the letter noted.

"Sergeant Heblinger, it is your duty as a sergeant, a supervisor, and a leader in this department to ensure our officers conduct themselves appropriately and honorably. It is your responsibility to ensure they conduct thorough investigations, identify any potential evidence, interview witnesses, review that evidence, and ensure it is documented correctly," the letter stated.

The IA investigation found that both Heblinger and Baca violated department policies including "neglect of duty," "unsatisfactory work performance," and "any act on or off-duty that brings discredit" to the department.

Heblinger was further cited for failure to "be reasonably aware of the performance of their subordinates, or to provide appropriate guidance and control."

Heblinger was ordered to attend further leadership training in the next six months from the issue date of Aug. 25, 2023.

Baca was ordered to attend training related to investigations, report writing, and evidence collection, including digital evidence collection.

McLallen was found not culpable for his actions during the incident due to his status as a recruit trainee, and his supervisor at the scene, Wagner, departed from Pueblo PD on June 25, 2023, before the internal affairs investigation was completed. While Noeller said he was unaware of specifics, he stated the reasons for Wagner's departure were not related to the IA investigation.

In an interview with the Chieftain, Noeller justified the letters of warning in spite of outside calls to terminate the officers involved.

"I think there is a misunderstanding of what discipline is meant to do," Noeller said. "It's meant to correct behavior, it's not meant to punish in any form. I mean, some discipline is by its very nature of the correction needed, but we use a progressive model here at the Pueblo Police Department. None of the officers involved have any similar issues in their jackets.

"Progressively and historically, when we have officers that have these types of issues, we start with a letter of warning and provide counseling and training on top of that, which is what we did here. And we went above and beyond to provide debriefings across the department," he continued. "What my goal is in providing discipline to my staff is to make sure that behavior doesn't repeat itself. And I think given the scenario and what we've done in the past historically, I provided the appropriate level of discipline."

A letter of warning is the third step on Pueblo PD's "corrective action" ladder, Noeller said. The ladder starts with verbal counseling, followed by a "negative contact sheet," then a letter of warning, a letter of reprimand, suspension, and finally termination.

'We failed as an organization': What Noeller said about the investigation

In a letter sent across the department in May, Noeller said he was "disappointed, embarrassed and saddened" by Pueblo PD's performance in the matter, which led to widespread media coverage and public outrage.

"The truth is, we failed as an organization," Noeller said in the letter.

"The leadership failed, and our officers failed. We did a horrible job all the way around on this call and there is no excuse for it. Because of this failure, we are accused of a cover-up or playing favorites because (Douglas Cullison) was a PCSO volunteer. I know this isn't true. First, I know to my core that we would never do that. Several of our officers have been in the unenviable position of arresting police officers, including our own, and have stepped up and done the job expected of us.

"Although we don't like doing this, it is of the utmost importance that our public knows we will hold everyone accountable equally, including ourselves, and we have done that."

Noeller noted in the letter that police did "an equally horrible job" investigating the original complaint that the victim of the beating at the hands of Douglas and Nate Cullison had assaulted Maria Cullison.

"There are no pictures, no body-worn camera, there was initially no detailed report, no victim statement, no witness statements, no follow-up pictures a couple of days later, no attempt to see if there was video of the incident. Nothing. Just notes on the back of a ticket," Noeller wrote.

Noeller told the Chieftain that all four officers were good men and "upright gentlemen." The IA report stated that none of the four had any similar incidents on their records.

Noeller said he doesn't believe the fact that Cullison had a relationship with the local sheriff's office had any bearing on police performance, and that it was common for people to claim to be police officers or otherwise have a relationship with law enforcement in an attempt to sway a responding officer's judgment in a given matter.

"None of them knew who (Douglas Cullison) was," Noeller said.

However, Noeller stated in both the letter and interview that he believed when officers heard over the radio that a teacher had been assaulted, it created a subconscious bias against the Cullisons' victim, which they were unable to overcome despite the overwhelming evidence.

"We are better than this," Noeller wrote in the letter. "This is where (active bystandership for law enforcement training) comes in. This is where our anti-bias training comes in, where detachment and taking a step back comes into the equation, where plain old police work comes into play."

Noeller urged police in the future to treat each call and interaction with citizens as if the interaction were with family. "This includes suspects, victims, witnesses, people who are mean to us, and people who don't like us. Everyone," he said.

Noeller noted that while he was "morally outraged" by the victim's actions in allegedly punching Maria Cullison, officers would have treated him differently if he were a relative, and he deserved someone to protect him as well.

Noeller told the Chieftain that he believes the training to address similar situations in the future is already employed by the department. "I do think there's a push across the department to be looking for those officers who may need some additional training," he said.

Noeller stated that as a result of the incident, debriefings were conducted with every unit in the department to discuss what happened, what went wrong, and the general expectations for the department.

"We have four values: service, integrity, character, and excellence," he said.

"We need to strive to meet those expectations in everything we do. We have those conversations — where people need additional training, we provide that training, and it's an ongoing effort. None of us, including the officers involved, want this to happen again."

