Failed robbery attempt turned deadly; Last of the individuals involved sentenced to prison

The last of the individuals involved in a deadly, failed robbery attempt was sentenced to prison for felony murder, according to the Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll’s social media page.

Travis Pearson, of Springfield, was found guilty by a jury this week for his involvement in the felony murder of 15-year-old Kamell Golden, Driscoll said.

After a two-day trial, Pearson was sentenced to 18-years-to-life in prison, the post said.

Golden was shot at the home in the 500 block of Scott Street in Springfield last September during a planned robbery involving marijuana.

A witness told police he and Golden were conducting a marijuana sale to a group of people at the vacant house where the shooting happened, according to an affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

The witness said a gun was pulled on him and placed against his back as Travis Pearson wrapped is free arm around his neck.

A juvenile at the house pulled a gun on Golden, according to police.

After the shooting, Golden and the witness ran to a vehicle and went to Springfield Regional Medical Center before Golden was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.