Failed traffic stop in the Nations Nashville leaves one dead, police seek driver who fled

Nashville police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened at 51st Avenue North and Michigan Avenue after a failed traffic stop in the Nations on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a pickup truck that was heading north on Morrow Road, but the driver didn't pull over. The truck sped away at a high speed, according to a release from the Metro Police department.

The driver turned right into an alley between Michigan and Kentucky Avenues, traveled off road and headed back towards Michigan Avenue, police said.

The responding officer turned off the emergency lights and did not pursue the truck, a department spokesperson clarified Wednesday. When the officer got back onto Michigan Avenue, crash witnesses were there, trying to flag down help, police said.

Investigators have determined the driver of the truck ran a stop sign at 51st and Michigan Avenue and was hit in the rear by another vehicle, which had the right of way.

The truck then crashed head-on into a utility pole, sending it airborne. It came to a stop upside down on top of the broken utility pole, police said.

A passenger in the truck, who has not yet been identified, was partially thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The person was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A witness said the driver fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white man in his mid-30s with short hair and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police say driver in Nations Nashville fatal crash fled on foot