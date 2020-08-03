As cruising resumes in some parts of world, multiple cruise ships affected by new COVID-19 cases

While most of the global cruise industry remains on pause as coronavirus continues to sweep the world, some cruise lines have begun to resume operations on some ships in international waters.

And while ships are sailing with new precautions, problems because of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, are already on the rise.

Multiple cruise lines, including AIDA Cruises, Hurtigruten and Paul Gauguin Cruises, have had cases on board announced before and after setting sail.

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 on Paul Gauguin Cruises' Paul Gauguin ship, causing the ship to confine passengers to their cabins, and at least 40 people became infected with COVID-19 on Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen, which is currently docked in Tromso, Norway. And last week, AIDA Cruises announced that 10 crew members received positive test results while isolated on board two ships before they were scheduled to set sail.

The leading industry organization, Cruise Lines International Association, will eventually release a mandatory policy on how to handle COVID-19 prevention and outbreaks on board ships. But right now, its cruise line members are deploying company-specific protocols based on advice of governments, health authorities and experts.

"Resumption is extremely limited so far, and sailings that are taking place must follow the requirements and approval conditions of national authorities," Bari Golin-Blaugrund, senior director of strategic communications, told USA TODAY.

Paul Gauguin passengers confined to rooms after American woman tests positive for COVID-19

A 22-year-old American woman tested positive for coronavirus on Paul Gauguin's Paul Gauguin on Sunday, prompting the line to cancel its sailing. The ship returned to the departure port in Papeete, Tahiti, on Sunday morning.

The infected passenger, who was asymptomatic, disembarked immediately, according to a statement from the cruise line shared with USA TODAY by spokesperson Lauren Wintemberg.

All foreign passengers were required to take two tests before boarding The Gauguin, according to the cruise line. The first was done within three days of an international flight and a second was administered four days after arrival in French Polynesia.

The passenger's initial, pre-departure test came back negative. The second test, carried out on board Saturday, was positive.

"The passenger and her mother, who were traveling together, were disembarked under sanitary corridor and received in a hotel provided for that purpose," the cruise line said, adding that the passenger with the initial positive was retested in accordance with French Polynesian health protocol, along with any passengers or crew members who had been in contact with her.

"The positive test result is confirmed for the contaminated person," the company noted. "All other results are negative, which confirms the quality of the health protocols in force on board."

By Monday, the cruise line had canceled the sailing and was working to disembark its passengers who reside both in Polynesia and abroad. Crew members will have the option to quarantine on board for one week. All passengers and crew who have been on the ship will be required to be retested within one week, according to crew members, the statement noted.

All those aboard the Paul Gauguin cruise ship are being tested and will be kept in their cabins pending the results. The results were expected Monday and the French Polynesian government said it would publish them in an official report, according to a translated release published on its website.

The South Pacific archipelago started reopening to tourists last month with the double COVID-19 testing caveat.

At least 40 passengers, crew test positive for COVID-19 in Hurtigruten outbreak

At least 36 crew members and four former passengers have tested positive for coronavirus after sailing on Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundse..

“A preliminary evaluation shows that there has been a failure in several of our internal procedures,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement. He added the company that sails along Norway’s picturesque coast is “now in the process of a full review of all procedures, and all aspects of our own handling.”