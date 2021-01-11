'Unfathomable': Capitol Police security breakdown prompts chief's resignation

Kevin Johnson, Tom Vanden Brook and Kristine Phillips, USA TODAY

Among the most striking images of law enforcement futility, on a day when chaos convulsed the U.S. Capitol, was of a lone, shirt-sleeved officer in retreat waving a baton at an advancing mob that had breached the Senate side of the building.

Flag-waving rioters appeared to stalk the officer who bounded up one stairway after another – with no immediate back-up to be found.

The stunning sight was just one in an ugly collage that laid bare a jarring breakdown of security at one of the country’s most iconic institutions, prompting the abrupt resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

Sund's resignation, effective Jan. 16, came just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him step down.

More unnerving, perhaps, is that the attackers took their target with such remarkable ease nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks prompted federal authorities to spend millions to bolster defenses across the capital to repel such assaults.

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

The failure also comes less than two weeks before what is traditionally one of the country’s most challenging security operations: the inauguration of a new president.

Calls for investigations

Federal lawmakers, District of Columbia authorities and law enforcement officials already are calling for a national examination of capital security – similar to the commission that studied the myriad breakdowns in advance of the 9/11 attacks – which Mayor Muriel Bowser described as a "catastrophic failure."

Referring to "shocking failures," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called for a congressional inquiry.

"Yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government," McConnell said Thursday.

INSIDE THE CAPITOL: Lawmakers phoned home, fearing death

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also said Thursday the Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger should resign or would be fired.

“If Senate Sergeant Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer said in a statement.

William Bratton, who has led the country's largest police forces in New York and Los Angeles, said it was "hard to comprehend everything that went wrong."

"This was a failure at every level."

Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., said lawmakers began discussions about a security review even as they took cover from attackers who had breached the Capitol.

Coons, in an interview with MSNBC, said that despite the "hundreds of millions of dollars" spent in the aftermath of 9/11 to guard against a terrorist hijacking and lethal anthrax attacks, officials had never contemplated the scenario that played out Wednesday.

Capitol Police chief defends 'robust' plan

Nearly 24 hours after the launch of the attack which left four dead, including the fatal shooting of 35-year-old demonstrator Ashli Babbitt, Sund, in department's first public statements addressing the incident, appeared to acknowledge that the department was caught by surprise.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund said hours before his resignation. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge."

In the face of mounting criticism, Sund said the department had "a robust plan to address anticipated First Amendment activities."

"But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," the chief said, referring to his officers as "heroic given the situation they faced."

Yet much of the criticism for the failed law enforcement response focused squarely on Sund and his 2,300-member force.

Reels of video and photographs posted on social media show the rioters easily breaching Capitol barricades, with some officers appearing to step aside, continually give ground and even pose for selfies.

Pro-Trump rioters confront U.S. Capitol Police officers in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Pro-Trump rioters confront U.S. Capitol Police officers in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Many contrasted the police behavior toward rioters at the Capitol with what racial justice protesters encountered – including President-elect Joe Biden.

"Nobody can tell me that if it was a group of Black Lives Matter protesters that they wouldn't have been treated differently than the thugs who stormed the Capitol," Biden said Thursday. "We all know that is true. And it is unacceptable – totally unacceptable."

BLM: From KKK ties to slave patrols, police have 400-year history of racism

It is unclear whether the officers' actions were part of a stand-down crowd-control strategy or whether they were acting to protect themselves. Some of the supporters of President Donald Trump were armed.

In his statement, Sund did not elaborate on the planning for the event or the response to it, other than to characterize the planning as "robust."

Yet the scene that played out Wednesday afternoon on live television, government officials and law enforcement analysts said, clearly depicted a lack of preparation.

'Advance intelligence could not have been clearer'

Noting that Trump had called on his supporters to descend on the city to protest Congress' certification of the November vote, Bratton said Capitol Police should have anticipated that the joint session of Congress would be target, adding that there was ample time to prepare.

"The advance intelligence could not have been clearer," Bratton said. "I find it hard to believe that there was not more preparation. This is terrible planning; security perimeters were abandoned. Capitol Police leadership has a lot to answer for, as this was an awful day for American law enforcement."

Indeed, nearly a month before Wednesday's attack Trump sought to stir his base to action in a tweet, calling them to Washington for the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress.

"Be there," Trump wrote. "Will be wild."

And in the run-up to Wednesday afternoon, he continued to stoke anger among his supporters with repeated and unfounded references to a stolen election.

In a blistering critique of his onetime boss, former Attorney General William Barr called Trump's conduct "betrayal of his office and supporters."

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the failure to anticipate Wednesday’s assault was inexcusable.

“You didn't even need to see any classified intelligence,” Hagel said. “All you need to do is read the news and listen to television or radio and hear what President Trump was saying. It was about, ‘This day in Washington, January 6, is a big day. And we all got to come protest.'”

Hagel, who was a Republican senator before serving two years as defense secretary under President Barack Obama, said he was baffled by the response of the Capitol Police, referring to it as "unfathomable" negligence.

Hagel, in an interview with USA TODAY on Monday, predicted “bloodshed and riots” on Jan. 6 and on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. He and the other nine defense secretaries signed an op-ed raising concerns about Trump’s "erratic" behavior.

“There seems to be no coordination, no understanding of the facts of the realities of the potential that was probably going to get out of hand,” Hagel said. “Again, it didn't take any intelligence to figure that out. It was right out in the open for the last few weeks.”

Hagel also scoffed at the notion raised Thursday by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who oversees the district National Guard, that officials did not foresee the attack on the Capitol in their “wildest imagination.” Guardsmen, with shields and vehicles, could have been used to set up a perimeter far from the Capitol itself, he said.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., acknowledged during a call with reporters Thursday that authorities did not anticipate a breach of the Capitol, although he said Justice Department officials began preparing for the influx of protesters to the district weeks earlier by monitoring flights, hotels and social media.

"We have a lot of lessons to learn from this. ... Things obviously could've been done better," Sherwin said when pressed about why the breach was not anticipated despite threats that had been brewing for weeks on social media.

Sherwin said he can't speak for Capitol Police on why protesters were not immediately arrested as they forced their way into the building, although he acknowledged they should've been. Videos on social media, which USA TODAY has not been able to independently verify, showed men in police uniforms taking selfies with rioters and removing outdoor barriers for them.

"If hundreds of people flooded the Capitol and they were not apprehended or ziptied ... the scenario has made our job difficult," Sherwin said, adding that investigators must now identify suspects through video footage and seek court orders to obtain cellphone data.

Before Wednesday's seige, Trump seemed to set the stage for the attack as he addressed protesters near the White House, urging them toward the Capitol.

"You will never take back our country with weakness," the president told the crowd.

Terrance Gainer, a former Capitol Police chief and Senate Sergeant at Arms, was watching on television as the crowd built on the Capitol grounds Wednesday. But he never believed that a breach was possible.

"It would be whoppingly difficult for anybody to get into that building," Gainer said at the time. "They would have to do serious damage to people or property."

Minutes later, the attackers were doing just that: using makeshift battering rams to break through the heavy doors, leaving splinters of wood, shattered glass and injured officers in their wake.

Where was the National Guard?

For now, authorities have begun ringing the Capitol grounds with 7-foot "non-scalable fencing that is expected to remain in place through the inauguration.

And as many as 6,200 National Guard troops are scheduled to arrive by the weekend.

But Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., expressed harsh criticism for the military's response during the height of Wednesday's clash.

Murphy said Capitol and district police waited four hours for help, as they battled with rioters inside and outside the Capitol, adding that "we need to make serious changes in the way the Capitol is defended."

He also slammed the Capitol Police strategy.

"It's hard to understand why Capitol Police did not request pre-positioned assets," Murphy said.

National Guard soldiers were not near the Capitol when rioters stormed the building Wednesday afternoon because local law enforcement did not anticipate needing their help, top Pentagon officials said Thursday.

Military officials did not receive requests for additional support until about 2 p.m. Wednesday after rioters had attacked the Capitol, McCarthy said Thursday. The only other request had been made earlier in the week for 340 National Guard soldiers to assist at traffic checkpoints and Metro stations, he said.

The request on Wednesday resulted in the mobilization of the entire D.C. National Guard, numbering about 1,100 soldiers, he said. But it took hours to get them equipped with the riot gear they needed to help restore order on Capitol Hill, he said.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, at 6 p.m., called up National Guard units from states along the east coast for a force of 6,200 troops who will be on duty for 30 days, McCarthy said.

The Pentagon relies on local law enforcement to gauge threats and request National Guard assistance, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. The Pentagon does not collect domestic intelligence, he said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday received a call from Rep. Steny Hoyer asking to deploy the Maryland National Guard, but Hogan said he was required to wait an hour and a half before receiving authorization to send the unit to Washington.

Maryland was the first state to send the guard. Hogan said Thursday that America would be better off if Trump resigned or was removed from office.

25th Amendment: Growing number of lawmakers call for Trump to be removed

Reps. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, plan to send a letter to several agencies, including the Sergeant at Arms, the U.S. Capitol Police, House leaders and law enforcement departments, to ask about efforts to prepare for the protests.

“At the end of the day, there was plenty of security there, but that was after the fact,’’ Thompson said. “Why did it take so long for the backup ... to get there?”

He said they want to discuss what intelligence was available to the Capitol Police and the involvement of other agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service. At some point, Thompson said, the Capitol Police will have to either justify the security that most people say was inadequate or acknowledge the failures of security.

ID: Help identify the rioters

“If these same folks want to do this somewhere else, we’re looking at domestic terrorists,’’ he said. “Who in the hell would have ever have imagined that American citizens would invade the United States Capitol? Given the fuel that Donald Trump provided ... you could almost predict that something like this had the potential to happen.”

Art Acevedo, the police chief in Houston who heads the Major Cities Chiefs Association, offered the collective resources of the largest police agencies in the country to assist in a "urgent review that should extend beyond the Capitol Building to ensure the security of our most crucial assets."

"It was appalling to see what happened (Wednesday)," Acevedo said Thursday. "This was a group of miscreants who easily took control of what should be one of the most secure buildings in our country. This is a failure of leadership, first and foremost."

What happened in D.C. yesterday? How a Trump mob stormed the Capitol forcing Washington into lockdown

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigns after riot security breakdown

Latest Stories

  • Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol

    The first lady issued a lengthy statement condemning the violence.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Lawmaker to Army Secretary: Investigate Troops Deploying to Inauguration for Domestic Terror Sympathies

    An urgent briefing between Rep. Jason Crow and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has revealed new details about the tense timeline of sending National Guard troops to the scene of the U.S. Capitol siege, and steps taken in the aftermath.

  • Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

    Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the island's day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Existing Taiwanese passports have "Republic of China", its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with "Taiwan" printed at the bottom, creating confusion internationally according to the government. During the early days of the pandemic Taiwan says some of its citizens were confused with Chinese nationals and on occasion unfairly subject to the same COVID-19-related entry bans when the disease was well under control in Taiwan though not in China.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Trump-supporting Christian leaders and their Sunday messages

    Support for President Donald Trump has been consistently strong among evangelicals, with some professing that he has been the best friend Christians have had in the White House. On the first Sunday since a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election stormed the U.S. Capitol and five people including a police officer died, the messages from the pulpits of Christian leaders who've backed Trump were as disparate as the opinions of the nation's citizenry. Brian Gibson, pastor and founder of HIS Church, spoke to his Christian congregation and online viewers about his bus tour around the U.S. the past month to speak with supporters of President Trump.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

    Andrew Cheung made his remarks hours after he was sworn in to replace Geoffrey Ma, 65, who is retiring after a decade as chief justice in the former British colony. Cheung, 59, takes office at a pivotal moment for the city's judges - long seen as the pillars of support for its broad rights and freedoms - amid rising political pressures and a new national security regime imposed by Beijing.

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • Fishermen kill minke whale trapped for 19 days in Japan's 'Cove'

    Fishermen killed a whale off the Japanese port of Taiji early on Monday morning, 19 days after the juvenile minke whale had been penned into a cove with nets. Ren Yabuki, director of the animal rights organisation Life Investigation Agency, said two fishing boats from Taiji approached the whale - which has been weakened by not being able to feed since it was trapped as by-catch on Christmas Eve - at around 6.30am. “There were two ships that worked together to put a rope around the tail fin and force the whale’s head beneath the water”, Mr Yabuki told The Telegraph. “They kept it alongside the boat and it took about 20 minutes for the whale to drown. “That’s a really bad way for an animal to die and I’m shaking with sadness at what I have seen this morning." His organisation and others around the world have been calling on the fishermen to release the whale and called on members of the public to message the governor of Wakayama Prefecture to demand that he intervene. Video footage obtained by a drone operated by Mr Yabuki showed the whale distressed and becoming visibly weaker The whale’s body was later hoisted onto the deck of one of the vessels, covered with a blue tarpaulin and the ship returned to the harbour. Mr Yabuki said he understands that the whale is being butchered within a building owned by the town’s fishing cooperative and that the meat will be sold at local supermarkets. Taiji has gained notoriety for its annual dolphin hunt, which was featured in the Oscar-winning 2009 documentary “The Cove”. The Australian branch of Humane Society International has also condemned the killing of the whale, with a spokesperson saying the organisation was “saddened by this dreadful outcome”. “It is soul-destroying to think that by merely lifting the net three weeks ago, this poor animal could have been swimming freed instead of being trapped in prolonged distress”. Angered at the international community’s refusal to permit Japan to resume commercial whaling, Tokyo resigned from the International Whaling Commission in 2019 and permits its fleet to harpoon 383 whales every year, including as by-catch in other fishing operations. “HSI believes that deliberately entrapping whales for prolonged periods under the guise of ‘by-catch’ is inhumane and we call on the people of Japan to speak out against this cruelty”, said Georgie Dolphin, head of the organisation’s Animal Welfare Programme.

  • Companies suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers

    Some of the world's biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They include two of the biggest U.S banks, J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the world's largest hotel company, Marriot as well the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare insurance. It follows last Wednesday's violence in Washington, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal recognition of Trump's defeat. Five people died, including a police officer. JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations, over the coming months. In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Citigroup's global government affairs head, Candi Wolff said "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law." They had previously donated to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge against the certification of Biden's win. Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven't paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week's events to their review process. Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for Trump's campaign website following the riot. And late Sunday the PGA tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA golf championship away from the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

    Saturday's plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again turned the microscope on the safety of the country's aviation industry. Indonesia's aviation record is one of the worst in Asia, with more civilian airliner passenger accidents since 1945 than any other country in the region. While experts say there have been many improvements in recent years, the latest crash has experts questioning the true progress of Indonesia's aviation oversight and regulation.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • Gorbachev expects Biden to extend last Cold War arms deal, but says more needed

    Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, said he expects U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to extend the last major nuclear arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington when it expires next month, but that the two countries have much more to do. In an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Monday, Gorbachev, 89, said he was counting on Biden, whom he said he had met many times, to extend the New START treaty. The pact limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads, deployed missiles and heavy bombers the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can have and is widely regarded as the cornerstone of global arms control.

  • 6 inmates use 'homemade rope' to escape from California jail

    Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff's officials said. All six escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

  • China's state media says Pompeo 'crossed a dangerous red line' with latest Taiwan move

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that he is lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on contacts between American diplomats and their Taiwanese counterparts, ending a practice that was in place to appease China.The United States, like most countries, doesn't have official relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, but the Trump administration has "ramped up" its support for the self-ruled, democratic country over the years, Reuters notes, and Pompeo's latest move appears to be part of an effort to "lock in a tough approach" to Beijing before the White House transition takes place later this month.Taiwan's government welcomed the decision, but Chinese state media was unsurprisingly critical. One piece of commentary published by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, called it a "cowardly act of sabotage" that "crossed a dangerous red line." And Hu Xijin, the editor of China's state-owned Global Times, warned — in a since-delated tweet — that Taiwan could face repercussions for Pompeo's actions, The Associated Press reports. "The option of using military means to solve [the] Taiwan question will also be put on the table," the tweet reportedly read.The move may not be universally applauded stateside, either, per Reuters. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicts the Biden administration will "rightly be unhappy that a policy decision like this was made in the final days of the Trump administration." Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.