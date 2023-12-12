Failure of national mobile operator Kyivstar doesn't affect Ukrainian defenders

The operational failure of Kyivstar, one of Ukraine’s national mobile operators, has not affected the actions of Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fito, Head of Public Relations of the Ground Forces Command, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The military uses a slightly different communication on the front line. There is absolutely no influence of the situation on the actions of the military. Therefore, for ordinary civilians, there may be some inconvenience, but for the military, it does not matter at all."

Background:

A large-scale technical failure occurred in the Kyivstar network on the morning of 12 December. Communication services and the Internet may be unavailable to some subscribers.

The failure in the operator's network also affected national roaming.

The mobile operator confirmed that a powerful hacker attack was the cause of the large-scale disruption on the morning of 12 December, but assured customers that their personal data is safe.

Oleksandr Komarov, Director General of Kyivstar, said it was unclear when services would be up and running again.

Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Kyivstar subscribers who are out of range can ask law enforcement for help.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into the cyberattack on Kyivstar under eight articles of the Criminal Code. The possibility of Russian secret services' involvement is being investigated.

