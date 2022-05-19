Failure to pay $1.2M in taxes lands Boynton Beach man in federal prison
A 41-year-old Boynton Beach tax preparer on Monday was sentenced to 18 months in prison after failing to pay more than $1.2 million in federal taxes.
Kasali Opabola Jr., who operates FTP Tax Solutions on Gateway Boulevard, underreported his business income for the 2014 and 2015 tax years and failed to file a 2016 return, federal prosecutors said.
Prison time: Heart trouble spares serial con artist from maximum prison sentence after $3M investment scam
Sober home sentence: West Palm sober home operator gets 6 years in prison in $31.3 million health fraud scheme
Income issue: Wellington man failed to report nearly $870K in income working for a defense contractor
He pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false income tax return and one count of failing to file one.
In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ordered Opabola to pay the federal government the $1.2 million he owes in unpaid taxes.
jmusgrave@pbpost.com
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge sentences man to federal prison for failing to pay $1.2M in taxes