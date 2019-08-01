How Failure Sets You Up for Success in Business, According to 6 Top Entrepreneurs

If they’d given up when they got knocked down, these top business founders and Advisors in The Oracles wouldn’t be the success stories they are today. Here, they share what they learned and explain how failure helped make them better.

1. I learned to choose a job I love.

Early in my career, I started a business valuing other businesses. I was only in it for the money. I had no experience and didn’t enjoy the work, but I knew someone making a lot of money this way. I lost thousands on that business, but I learned three lessons that have helped me build over two dozen successful companies since then.

First, you have to love what you do; otherwise you won’t dedicate the time and effort necessary to succeed. When things didn’t work out quickly, I wasn’t willing to go the distance. Second, don’t spend money getting ready to be in business. Your first objective should be making a profit. I invested in a brochure and business cards when I should have focused on getting my first sale. Finally, make a specific offer and ask your audience to take a specific action. Experts told me to focus my ads on building awareness instead, but I spent $2,000 without a single bite. —Roland Frasier, principal of 30 businesses, including War Room Mastermind and Traffic & Conversion Summit; host of the “Business Lunch” podcast; connect with Roland on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram

2. I learned to be persistent.

I’ve met so many great leaders, and I think what all of them have in common is that they’re not afraid to go for exactly what they want — even if they fail. Bluemercury almost ran out of money in our first six months of business. We pushed through, pivoted our business model from e-commerce to retail storefronts, and steadily expanded from one store in Washington, D.C., to almost 200 stores across the U.S.

For me, nothing has been easy. I’ve always had to hustle. I’ve always been an aggressive leader and have never been afraid to try something, even if I had the potential to fail. You have to be brave enough to go for what you want and be persistent, even if you get knocked down along the way. —Marla Beck, co-founder and CEO of Bluemercury, which was acquired by Macy’s for $210 million; creator of M-61 Skincare and Lune+Aster cosmetics