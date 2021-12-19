The failure to vaccinate Africa

The Week Staff
·5 min read
Vaccination.
Vaccination. SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.N.'s Covax program has delivered few doses to Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected. Why? Here's everything you need to know.

How is global vaccination going?

By some metrics, remarkably well. In a little less than a year, more than 8.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed globally, and 55 percent of the world's population has received at least one vaccine dose. But this monumental effort has left the undeveloped world behind — particularly in Africa. Only 6.6 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, just 7.5 percent of the continent's population has been fully vaccinated. Most doses of the various vaccines have gone to wealthy countries in Europe and the U.S., which spent hundreds of billions on early orders; millions of people in these countries are now receiving their third shots — sparking allegations of vaccine hoarding. "We're looking into a situation where high-income countries will keep getting regular boosters, while people in low-income countries haven't even had their first dose," said Alexandra Phelan, an adjunct professor of global and public health law and ethics at Georgetown University.

What are the consequences?

In the Global South, the paucity of vaccines means more sickness and death, along with economic damage to societies already mired in hunger and poverty. Unvaccinated populations also can become breeding grounds for new coronavirus variants that spread all over the world. Harmful variants can mutate within unvaccinated or immunocompromised populations, such as the large number of untreated HIV-positive people in southern Africa. The Delta variant spread out of control this year in India, where vaccination rates were low at the time. Experts now fear we're entering a vicious cycle where rich countries order boosters to protect against variants developing in poor countries without their own access to vaccines.

What causes the unequal distribution?

The World Health Organization's Covax program, backed by the United Nations, has largely failed in its promise to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses in 2021 to the countries in dire need of them. There are several reasons for the shortfall. One is that India — where most doses for Africa were supposed to be made — halted vaccine exports when it was hit by a catastrophic wave of COVID in April. Secondly, it has proved difficult to get doses from airports in Africa to syringes in arms. About 40 percent of vaccines delivered to Africa thus far have not been used, and thousands of doses have expired and been discarded. Thirdly, pharmaceutical companies have delivered just 12 percent of a promised 994 million doses to Covax, according to an October report by the People's Vaccine Alliance. Covax officials have accused the pharma companies of prioritizing rich countries rather than fulfilling their Covax commitments. "We need greater transparency from the industry, so it is clear if countries or other buyers are jumping the queue," said Covax managing director Aurélia Nguyen.

Would patent waivers help?

Some advocates insist drug companies must do more by waiving patents on their vaccines. The U.S. joined Russia and China in May in calling for a temporary ban on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, which could help low-income nations boost their own vaccine production. But opponents, including the European Union and drug companies themselves, argue that patent waivers will discourage expensive innovation in research. And it could take years for developing nations to gain the capability to produce their own vaccines, meaning waivers would not make an immediate impact. Executives have also cited global vaccine hesitancy as a reason not to make generic versions of their vaccines, particularly the innovative mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech. "People want to be sure that the vaccine they get has the same high quality as we have here in the Western world," said BioNTech chief medical officer Özlem Türeci. Critics dismiss this as an excuse to prioritize profits over public health.

Can't surplus vaccines be shipped abroad?

Vaccines must be kept in cold storage — especially Pfizer's mRNA shots — and expire quickly once thawed, so it's not possible to load up the unused doses in your local pharmacy and fly them to Botswana. In addition, many developing countries can't find people to inoculate. The same week Omicron was detected, South Africa delayed a delivery of incoming vaccine shipments because officials couldn't use those it already had in stock. That's partly because of vaccine hesitancy, and partly because the world is currently facing a shortfall of 1 billion to 2 billion syringes.

Can global vaccine production be boosted?

Yes, but it will require time, money, and patience — all things that are in short supply. At least 12 COVID vaccine production facilities are either set up or in the pipeline in six African countries, some of which will "fill and finish" imported vaccine substance to produce hundreds of millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, China's Sinovac, and Russia's Sputnik V by the end of 2022. BioNTech has announced it will build manufacturing hubs in Rwanda and Senegal, but the continent remains years away from manufacturing enough of its own vaccine to inoculate most of its population. "This is too little, too late," said independent public health consultant Rohit Malpani of the BioNTech announcement. "Nothing should have stopped BioNTech from doing this a year ago."

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

It's unrealistic to ban football. But it might not be ethical to watch it, either.

AP looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

5 cartoons about Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Omicron will mutate into something worse without a national vaccine mandate

    Omicron is spreading fast, and shot uptake is too slow. A doctor says our best chance at preventing a worse variant is by passing a real vaccine mandate.

  • Islamic world unites to aid desperately poor Afghanistan

    The economic collapse of Afghanistan, already teetering dangerously on the edge, would have a “horrendous” impact on the region and the world, successive speakers warned Sunday at the start of a one-day summit of foreign ministers from dozens of Islamic countries. The hastily called meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad brought together dozens of foreign ministers with the special representatives on Afghanistan of major powers, including China, the U.S. and Russia. The gathering also included the U.N. undersecretary general on humanitarian affairs s well as the president of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, who offered several concrete financing proposals.

  • Boeing sees 'big defections' as customers place orders with rival Airbus

    Airbus netted a hat trick of key deals this week in a blow for Boeing, as the European jet manufacturer closes the gap on new orders in the final weeks of the year. Longtime Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) customer Air France-KLM placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft, with deliveries beginning as soon as 2023. It was the third airline in two days to announcethat it would begin replacing aging Boeing aircraft with Airbus alternatives.

  • Pfizer Announces Vaccine Provides Insufficient Protection for Young Children

    Pfizer and BioNTech will modify a clinical trial for their coronavirus vaccine in young children after a two-dose regimen did not produce a sufficient immune response.

  • Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

    COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.Get market news worthy of yo

  • The FDA Approved a New Drug to Prevent COVID-19—Here’s What Experts Think

    AstraZeneca’s Evusheld became the first monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19. Experts explain why it’s so important, and how it could protect against Omicron.

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Gets Emergency-Use Approval From WHO

    The vaccine maker and the Serum Institute of India were issued an emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine by the World Health Organization.

  • What to Know About Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

    The CDC now recommends Pfizer and Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As Omicron spreads, here’s what you need to know about Johnson & Johnson.

  • WHO listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine clears its way for COVAX

    The EUL to the shot, Covovax, marks a significant milestone for Novavax as well, after the vaccine had been caught up with delays, especially in ramping up production. Shares of Novavax were up 6.4% on the news. Novavax's own vaccine Nuvaxovid, though, is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and the WHO said it will complete its own assessment of the shot once the EMA has issued its recommendation.

  • This New Study Could Give Moderna a Big Advantage in 2022

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fluctuated wildly depending on the prospects of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, a recent study's findings could potentially make Moderna the preferred booster shot provider for a large section of the population. As of writing, Moderna is now worth a mind-boggling $119 billion.

  • Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

    Here’s a thought:

  • Pfizer says kids under 5 may not get shots until mid-2022 after trial found low-dose vaccine didn't work in kids aged 2-5

    A low dose of Pfizer's vaccine worked well in babies, but not so well in 2- to 5-year-olds. It means toddlers may not get shots until mid-2022.

  • Could mRNA vaccines be the next frontier of cancer treatment?

    When Omar Rodriguez finishes chemotherapy in February, he will return to the hospital for a dose of an mRNA vaccine. But it won’t be for COVID-19.

  • Pfizer (PFE) COVID Pill Paxlovid Gets CHMP Support in Europe

    The CHMP supports the use of Pfizer's (PFE) oral COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid, to treat high-risk patients even though it has not received conditional authorization from the European Commission.

  • WHO Issues Emergency Use Listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine

    The World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, named Covovax, is produced by the Serum Institute of India and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio. It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. Related Link: Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is prod

  • Pfizer says pandemic could extend to 2024, vaccine data for younger children delayed

    Pfizer Inc on Friday forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic would not be behind us until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for 2- to 4-year-olds generated a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying authorization. Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in a presentation to investors that the company expects some regions to continue to see pandemic levels of COVID-19 cases over the next year or two. "When and how exactly this happens will depend on evolution of the disease, how effectively society deploys vaccines and treatments, and equitable distribution to places where vaccination rates are low," Dolsten said.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to approve their Covid-19 vaccine for kids as young as 12

    The companies submitted Phase III clinical trial data to FDA as a supplemental application for their vaccine, which is already approved for adults and children as young as 16.

  • Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused again? | Editorial

    Here’s a thought:

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

    What happened Another day, another solid gain for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Shares of the vaccine maker were jumping 6.7% as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Friday. The increase came after Novavax and its partner, the Serum Institute of India (SII), announced that the World Health Organization had granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Novavax's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine.

  • uniQure (QURE) Falls on Data From Huntington's Disease Study

    uniQure (QURE) reports initial data on the first four patients enrolled in the lower-dose cohort of its ongoing phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for treating Huntington's disease.