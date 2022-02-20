Failures to rein in bounty hunters left a Palm Springs man dead. State must act now.

Bounty hunter Fabian Herrera was caught on video just before he broke down the front door of David Spann's Palm Springs home. Inside, Herrera shot and killed Spann.

California lets unknown numbers of armed, unregulated bounty hunters search for and arrest people accused of violating their bail. And legislators have repeatedly ignored or rejected calls for reform.

Because of their callous inaction, David Spann of Palm Springs is dead.

The state requires licenses for cosmetologists, smog check technicians and furniture upholsterers, among scores of other professions.

But not for bounty hunters, people with quasi-official authority to hunt down and arrest criminal suspects on behalf of bail agents.

That appalling failure needs to be addressed before someone else dies.

There are some rules for bounty hunters, in theory. They are supposed to take classes on arrest and bail work. But in essence, anyone over 18 without a felony record can do the job. Shockingly, the state even lets lets people with felony records do the job — if they get a bail agent license.

As Spann’s shooting made clear, the lack of enforcement means people with felony records (and no bail agent license) are working as bounty hunters, with zero oversight.

The bounty hunter who sledgehammered Spann’s door down and shot him, Fabian Hector Herrera, had been convicted of violent felonies in Riverside and Los Angeles counties, as reported in a detailed investigative article last week by The Desert Sun’s Christopher Damien. And he had no bail agent license.

Herrera has been charged with murder, and other crimes.

Without a licensing process, there’s no way for California regulators to know how many bounty hunters are taking the required training, nor how many of them are felons.

Indeed, the state doesn’t even know how many bounty hunters there are, period. The California insurance commissioner admitted this in a 2018 report.

It all helps explain why nothing stopped Herrera from being tasked with finding Spann in the spring of 2021. Jose Navarro, the bail agent who hired Herrera for the job, testified he didn’t know about the man’s criminal record.

Story continues

That record, of course, would have come up in a background check for a state license.

California (over)regulates so much it’s long been a national punch-line. But efforts to fix the bounty hunter problem have for years failed or run out of steam, despite pleas from some lawmakers and even people in the bail industry themselves.

A 1999 law required bounty hunters to take the same course as security guards, which meant a background check and screening for felony records. But that law expired in 2010.

In 2017, the top investigator for the agency that licenses bail agents, the state Department of Insurance, said publicly that bounty hunters “remain unregulated” in California. Her department has acknowledged it’s a problem and supported new rules.

Legislators did nothing.

The breathtaking lack of knowledge and oversight extends to the local level. After Herrera and his mother — you read that right — broke into Spann’s home, they held him at gunpoint and called police for help.

The Palm Springs police officers who came later told a sheriff’s investigator they first thought Herrera was another officer. That made sense: Like a kid playing dress-up, the bounty hunter was wearing a badge and vest that said “agent.”

And at least one officer wasn’t entirely sure what bounty hunters do.

“I didn’t know they could just enter like that,” Officer Emmi Kramer told a colleague shortly after the shooting, as captured on their body cameras. They were talking about the fact Herrera had forced in the door.

In fact, bounty hunters can’t “just enter like that.” Riverside County prosecutors say Herrera had no legal right to break into the house.

Now Spann’s family is suing Palm Springs and its police department, saying they failed to have a policy for dealing with bounty hunters. The city attorney said the lawsuit is “without merit.” But a court will decide that — and the city could be facing an expensive settlement or judgment.

Even if police bear some blame, so do the lawmakers who've continually failed to enact reforms.

The state does license bail agents, the people who hire bounty hunters. But it’s not clear how well that’s working, either.

Navarro has a felony record, too, for drug charges, but was granted a bail agent license in 2013 by the Department of Insurance. That’s legal in California, if the insurance commissioner gives written permission.

At the time he was killed, Spann was facing only a misdemeanor charge, violating a restraining order, and he had not fled or failed to show up in court. There was no warrant for his arrest, but the bail agency he’d used to stay out of jail said he had deactivated a required tracking device.

The chain of failures that brought Herrera into Spann’s home doesn’t stop with bounty hunters, bail agents and the lawmakers who ignore the problems.

The reason bounty hunters exist in the first place is the antiquated notion of cash bail. There are growing calls to do away with it, instead having courts determine which defendants need to be jailed before trial because of public safety or flight risks.

Thanks to $10 million in lobbying by the bail industry and a flawed plan to replace it, California voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to end cash bail. Lawmakers are still pushing for an overhaul, and it might come eventually.

But first, the Legislature needs to repair what we have. If bounty hunters are going to work in California, they must be licensed, trained and screened for their background and psychological suitability for the job.

And oversight should be by a law-enforcement agency, probably the state Department of Justice.

Currently, to the extent bounty hunters are regulated at all, it’s by the state Department of Insurance. That’s because bail contracts are financial arrangements backed by insurance policies.

But an insurance commissioner is not the right person to rein in bounty hunters — some of whom operate like armed vigilantes.

A bill introduced last week by Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, requires bounty hunters (officially “bail fugitive recovery persons”) to get licenses and first take training on the bail system and arrests. AB 2043 deserves quick hearings and serious consideration.

Change to this broken system must come now. May David Spann be its last victim.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Failure to rein in bounty hunters left a Palm Springs man dead