‘Faint calls for help’ lead cops to find man dead in pipe at water park, AZ cops say

A man died after getting stuck inside a steel pipe overnight at Eldorado Park in Arizona, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

On Monday morning, a police officer heard “faint calls for help” and after a search, found they were coming from the Aquatic Center at Eldorado Park, according to a news release.

Police said the park was locked and determined a 32-year-old man snuck into the facility by climbing over a fence and got trapped inside one of the cylindrical pipes supporting the water slide.

Officer Kevin Watts told AZFamily.com that he had to scale the fence and climb the slide to reach the tube.

“It wasn’t an easy feat,” Watts said. “It took some work to get down in there.”

The pipe that the man was trapped in was “acting almost like a megaphone,” which made it difficult to find his location, police told AZFamily.com.

Officers and fire crews were able to talk to the man but he became unresponsive and they determined he had died. It took hours to dismantle the structure and find the man’s body. He has been identified but his name is being withheld.