Fair Board members' altercation turns physical

Nov. 15—JEFFERSON — Jefferson police say they have referred a report of an assault involving two Ashtabula County Fair Board members to the prosecutor's office for review.

According to the police report, fair board member, Mike Semai, 61, of Wayne, and fellow board member, Jason Brinker, 45, of Rock Creek, got into a verbal altercation at about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Elm Street (at the fairgrounds).

During the argument, Brinker allegedly pulled Semai out of his truck and assaulted him, according to the police report.

Semai immediately reported the incident to village police, according to the report.

When contacted Tuesday, Semai said he couldn't comment on the incident at this time.

Brinker could not be reached for comment.

The next Ashtabula County Fair Board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the fairgrounds.