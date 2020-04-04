What Is Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 3.1% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Fair Isaac Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Fair Isaac's P/E is 36.95. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (38.3) for companies in the software industry is roughly the same as Fair Isaac's P/E.

Fair Isaac's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Fair Isaac's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 57% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 21% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Fair Isaac's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 10% of Fair Isaac's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Fair Isaac's P/E Ratio

Fair Isaac trades on a P/E ratio of 37.0, which is above its market average of 12.4. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Fair Isaac over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 53.3 back then to 37.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.