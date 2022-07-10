We Like Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Fair Isaac is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$492m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$383m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Fair Isaac has an ROCE of 45%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Fair Isaac

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fair Isaac compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fair Isaac here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Fair Isaac is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 150% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Fair Isaac's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fair Isaac has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 195% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Fair Isaac can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fair Isaac you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here