Fair market value: Property assessments underway in Mercer County

Feb. 24—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — County assessors are currently visiting Mercer County properties in person in order to check their fair market, also known as their true actual value, which helps determine their property taxes.

Assessors personally visit properties in sections of Mercer County each year, said Todd Kendall, chief office deputy of the Mercer County Assessor's Office.

"It goes on every year. Every piece in the property is reassessed in person once every three years, Kendall said. "And in the second year of that cycle, we have to make a new plan for the next three years. It's called a three-year plan and it's turned in to the state and it's approved by the state. We have to tell them how many appraisers we have, how many pieces of property we're going to appraise a day, a month, a year and we have to do one-third of the county each year. That's in person. We must go to the piece of property. We don't make guesses. We actually go and look."

"There are several different factors as to why some property owners may have received increases for the 2024 tax year," he said. "Our job is to assess property at fair market value, true actual value."

To do this, the assessor's office must complete Excel spreadsheets with formulas provided by the West Virginia Tax Department to develop the office's land and building cost values, Kendall said.

"To complete these requirements, we enter all sales data and construction costs in Mercer County from the past two years in those spreadsheets, then implement those results into our Integrated Assessment System provided by the state," Kendall said. "Over the past four years we have seen enormous increases in building supplies and property sales. We are still trying to catch up to our current market values that have been consistently increasing over those four years."

For property owners that may have received increases over 10%, it was most likely because the property was assessed below fair market value in previous years, Kendall said.

"We are currently in the process of fixing many parcels that are below fair market value and this process will take a few years to complete," he said. "We are required to assess these properties closer to market value or we will fail our monitoring with the West Virginia State Tax Department."

"For example, if we have a property appraised at $100,000 and it sells on the open market as a valid sale for $150,000, we fall out of compliance with the state tax department regulations because of what is called 'sales chasing,'" Kendall said. "We are required to be within 90 to 100% percent of valid open market sales and to have every property at market value. Because when that property sells at market value, if our value is under assessed we will fail our monitoring with the state."

"For everyone to be assessed fair and equally we must fix these issues or we are penalizing property owners that have recently purchased property at fair market value," Kendall said. "When fair market sales occur in your area that will affect the value of your property. We are required to increase or decrease values according to valid sales in the area."

"We have always tried to keep our values fair and we will continue to do that; however, we must stay in compliance with state regulations," Kendall said. "If you feel your appraised value is over fair market value please call or come in and we will look at your values."

County Assessor Lyle Cottle said property owners can call or visit his office at the Mercer County Courthouse if they have any questions about their property assessments.

"We don't hide anything and we don't hoodoo anybody," Cottle said. "Every piece of property is treated exactly the same. There is no buddy system. There's nothing. Everything is exactly the same.'

The Mercer County Assessor's Office can be reached at 304-487-8397 or email lyle.cottle@mercercountywv.org on the internet.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com