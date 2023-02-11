'A fair shot:' Supporters fight for Davidson County inmate's freedom

Feb. 11—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nine days ago, Marilyn Groome made the 25-minute drive from her home in High Point to the old Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, so she could stand in a cold drizzle to show her support for an incarcerated man she's never even met.

"I just think he needs a fair shot," Groome explained prior to last week's Justice for Charles McNeair rally. "This gentleman has spent his entire life in prison, and I think it's time for him to be out. What happened to him is just not right."

Groome is one of a growing number of people from the greater Davidson County area, including some High Pointers, who are advocating for the release of Charles Anthony McNeair, a 60-year-old inmate who has spent 43 years behind bars for a crime they don't believe he committed.

"We think he's innocent," Groome said, "but even if he's guilty, he should've been out of prison long ago. Forty-three years is a long time for a second-degree rape charge."

McNeair was only 16 in 1979, when Lexington police charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. The charges were reduced to second-degree rape and breaking and entering — and the teenager was sentenced to life in prison — as part of a plea deal he accepted in order to escape the possibility of being sentenced to death.

McNeair's case, however, is more complex than that, an inflammatory he-said-she-said case fraught with racial undertones. And now, as supporters lobby for McNeair's freedom, his fate appears to rest in the hands of a sentencing review panel that received his petition for clemency some five months ago, but has yet to act upon it.

'I didn't rape her'

McNeair, who grew up in Lexington, readily admits he struggled academically as a youth, still reading at only a second-grade level when he was 16. He also acknowledges having some minor run-ins with the law, but he denies — and has always denied — the rape charges leveled against him in 1979.

"It didn't happen the way she said it did," McNeair said in a telephone interview from Davidson Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison in Lexington. "I didn't rape her."

According to McNeair, who is Black, he met his accuser, a middle-aged white woman, at the old Winn-Dixie supermarket in Lexington, where he often carried people's groceries for them to make a few bucks. Their acquaintance developed into a sexual relationship, and they had consensual sex several times before the incident when he was accused of rape, he says.

On the night of Nov. 25, 1979, McNeair says the woman invited him to her house on Fairview Drive, and when he arrived she told him he'd have to leave by midnight, because someone would be coming home. She gave him alcohol and marijuana, they had sex, and then he passed out in her bed, he says.

Sometime after midnight, the woman called police from a neighbor's house and said a Black man had broken into her home, threatened her with a hammer and raped her, then passed out in her bed. That's where police found McNeair and arrested him.

McNeair thinks either someone came home that night and found him in the woman's bed, or she simply panicked when he passed out. Either way, he believes she concocted the rape accusation and called the police to protect her reputation.

The woman has since died.

McNeair was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, and was told he could face the death penalty if convicted.

"Man, I ain't killed nobody," he remembers telling his court-appointed attorney. "Where did this come from?"

The only other option was to accept the plea deal and go to prison for life. McNeair told The High Point Enterprise he didn't want to plead guilty to a crime he didn't commit, but he didn't like his chances in a trial. Who was a jury going to believe — a middle-aged white woman living in a middle-class neighborhood, or a 16-year-old Black kid? He may have been illiterate, but he wasn't naive.

"I didn't have no choice but to take the life sentence," McNeair said. "I was 16 — what was I gonna do? I surely didn't wanna die."

'A better man'

No, Charles McNeair didn't die, but after 43 years in prison, there are days he feels like he might as well have. When he was first incarcerated, he was scarcely old enough to drive a car — now he's old enough to be somebody's grandfather.

"It's been really hard," McNeair said. "Sometimes I struggle, but I try to keep my head up and keep going. I've tried to make myself a better man."

For one thing, he's no longer illiterate, having earned his GED in 2014. He's also received vocational certifications through Davidson-Davie Community College. He attends Alcoholics Anonymous sessions — though he says he's never had an addiction — he completed the SOAR (Sexual Offender and Accountability and Responsibility) program, and he attends community-sponsored worship services and Bible studies held at the prison.

McNeair also mentors his fellow inmates, many of whom weren't even born when he was incarcerated.

"I try to teach them how to be better men, better fathers and sons, better citizens, when they are here and when they go home," he said. "I'm not angry, and I don't resent that they will get out — I understand things are different. But I try to show them when they are here what they need to stay away from and how they need to act, and how they need to do things differently when they do get home."

As for McNeair, he has accepted that his life sentence may mean just that — life in prison. He went before the N.C. Parole Commission seeking parole, but was denied.

Now, his best hope seems to rest in the hands of the N.C. Juvenile Sentence Review Board, a panel established by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021 to review sentences imposed on individuals who were tried as adults for crimes committed before they were 18. When deemed appropriate, the board can recommend clemency to the governor.

"Developments in science continue to show fundamental differences between juvenile and adult minds," Cooper said in announcing the review board. "For those who have taken significant steps to reform and rehabilitate themselves, this process can provide a meaningful opportunity for release and a life outside of prison."

The review gives hope to Wanda Cox, a Davidson County woman who has championed McNeair's cause for the past two years, after seeing an online post about him. After researching the case and befriending McNeair, Cox has become his loudest, most vocal advocate, passionately encouraging anyone who will listen to contact the governor's clemency office on McNeair's behalf.

"I'm the voice of a 16-year-old child, a juvenile who was not heard in 1979," Cox said at the Feb. 2 Justice for Charles McNeair rally. "His voice was not heard when he was arrested, but his voice is being heard now."

In late 2021, Cox contacted Jamie Lau, founder of Duke Law School's Clemency Project, and asked him to study McNeair's case for possible submission to the review board. The Clemency Project prepared a formal petition for clemency — with more than 30 letters of support from people in the community — and submitted it to the board in September.

"Mr. McNeair has demonstrated that he's fit to rejoin society and be a productive member of society," Lau said, citing McNeair's GED and the other programs he's participated in. "He's taken advantage of opportunities to enrich himself while incarcerated. He's worthy, in my eyes, of the governor's mercy."

Lau pointed out McNeair has had only nine prison infractions in 43 years — and none since 2009 — remarkable numbers considering how routinely minor infractions are assessed, he said.

Lau said it's "inexplicable" that the parole commission turned McNeair down, but he's hopeful the Juvenile Sentence Review Board — whose recommendations have resulted in five sentence commutations since 2021 — will add McNeair to that list.

"He's demonstrated a commitment to improving himself while he's been incarcerated," Lau said, "and he's well-positioned to make the most of his second chance."

The irony of McNeair's case, Lau added, is that had current sentencing guidelines been in place in 1979, McNeair never would've spent 43 years in prison.

"He would've been released decades ago," Lau said.

