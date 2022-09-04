Fairbanks police seek suspect in killing of 75-year-old woman

Sep. 4—Fairbanks homicide suspect Judson Sherrell 28th Avenue apartment killing woman

Fairbanks police said Saturday that they're searching for a man suspected of killing a 75-year-old woman overnight and stealing her car.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a garage door in the vicinity of 28th Avenue before driving away, the Fairbanks Police Department said in a statement. Police said officers found the woman dead in an apartment on 28th Avenue, and believe she was killed late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Fairbanks police circulated a photo of Judson Sherrell, 21, who they described as a suspect in the woman's killing along with the theft of her car, a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy station wagon with Alaska license plate EVH501. Police said Sherrell was last seen in blue jeans and a dark green T-shirt.

Describing an "active manhunt" for Sherrell, the Fairbanks Police Department urged people who see him or the victim's Subaru to call 911 and not approach.

Next of kin have been notified of the death of the woman, whose identity will be released in 24 hours, police said.

Fairbanks police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact detectives at 907-450-6550 or fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us.