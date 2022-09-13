Fairbanks police seeking 'person of interest' in relation to shooting that sent man to hospital

Sep. 13—Bradley West

Police in Fairbanks are asking for help finding a man they described as a "person of interest" in a shooting there on Monday that resulted in one man being sent to the hospital with injuries.

The shooting happened just after noon Monday on 21st Avenue in Fairbanks, city communications director Teal Soden said via email.

Officials are asking the public for help locating Bradley West, 29, in relation to the shooting.

Soden said one adult man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition. No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting, Soden said.

The Fairbanks Police Department believes West might be driving a black 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate GXC686. Soden said the department could not release additional details at this time.

City officials are asking people to call 911 if they see West or his vehicle. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Soden wrote, and people should not approach him.

Bradley West