Fairborn City Schools to hold job fair for upcoming school year

Fairborn City Schools will be holding a job fair this week for the upcoming school year.

>>RELATED: Fairborn City Schools 1.7-mill bond issue passes

The job fair will take place Thursday, June 1, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Fairborn High School commons at 900 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn Schools announced on social media.

They are looking for multiple positions.

This includes substitutes, special ed assistants, crossing guards, noon duty aides, computer lab assistants, bus drivers, bus aides, and child nutrition staff.

Positions are daily and the hours will range from two hours to eight hours a day, according to Fairborn Schools.

Benefits and retirement will be available for many of their positions.