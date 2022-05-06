Fairborn High School ROTC coordinator charged with sex and drug crimes, resigns from district

The ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School has resigned from his position after being arrested for sex and drug crimes.

Eriks Fricsons, 52, was arrested Thursday night in Beavercreek, according to jail records.

Fricsons was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of sexual battery, corrupting another with drugs and illegal manufacture of drugs, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

District officials announced his arrest and resignation Friday afternoon, saying the district was working with Fairborn Police on the active investigation.

Fricsons is scheduled to appear in court next on May 12 at 11 a.m.