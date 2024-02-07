Fairborn man accused of posting explicit video of teen online

Feb. 6—A Fairborn man is facing charges after he reportedly posted a sexually explicit video online of him with a teen.

Cory Davis Jr., 22, is facing one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

A teen and teen's guardian arrived May 22 at the Fairborn police station after the teen received a message on Facebook from a sender the teen didn't recognize. When opening the message, it only contained a thumbs up, according to court records.

"The victim opened the sender's profile and discovered the one and only post of the profile was a sexually explicit video of (the teen) and Cory," an affidavit read.

The teen did not know the exact date the video was filmed, but thought it was at age 16, according to court documents. Davis is four or five years older than the teen.

The video reportedly had explicit writing embedded over it that included the teen's Facebook profile name.

"(The teen) added that Cory is the only person who possessed the video," according to an affidavit.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Facebook account, as well as the email address and IP account used to register the account. The IP address returned to Davis' mother and the same address listed on his driver's license, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued Monday for Davis.