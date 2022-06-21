Fairborn man dies following shooting in Harrison Twp.

Jun. 21—A Fairborn man was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning shooting in Harrison Twp. Monday.

He was identified as Mark Watts, 33, from Fairborn, by the Montgomery County's Coroner Office.

Harrison Twp. deputies were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. on reports of a person who had been shot, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Harrison Twp. medics pronounced the victim, later identified as Watts, deceased on the scene, according to the release.

Evidence of the shooting was reportedly located near the 4500 block of North Main Street.

The cause and manner of the death has not been determined yet, according to the Montgomery County's Coroner Office.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.