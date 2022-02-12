Fairborn man faces rape, sexual battery charges

Feb. 11—A Fairborn man is facing sex charges connected to an incident in late January.

Jimmy L. Leinen, 52 is being charged with rape and sexual battery connected to an incident on Jan. 29, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

His bond has been set at $100,000, and he has been jailed since Monday, according to Greene County Jail records.

The prosecution requested, and was granted, an order to seal the complaint and statement of facts.

Leinen is next scheduled to be in court Thursday, Feb. 17, for a preliminary hearing, court records said.