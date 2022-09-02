Fairborn man headed to prison for 8th time

Sep. 2—Speeds reached more than 100 mph during a police pursuit that eventually led to the capture of a Fairborn man headed to prison for the eighth time following his conviction this week on two felony charges.

A Greene County Common Pleas Court jury on Wednesday found Joe Eldridge guilty of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of domestic violence, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced Thursday.

Eldridge was accused of attacking his girlfriend, who had two black eyes and facial swelling on April 30 when she reported the assault to Fairborn police. An arrest warrant was issued for Eldridge, who also reportedly told another person he assaulted the woman, Hayes stated.

A Fairborn police officer more than a month later, on June 7, spotted Eldridge riding a motorcycle.

Officer Connor Mulcahy activated his overhead cruiser lights and yelled for Eldridge to stop. However, Eldridge fled. Speeds reached approximately 101 mph in the area of Kaufman and Powell avenues before Mulcahy ended the pursuit because it placed others at risk, according to the prosecutor.

Shortly after the chase ended, Eldridge crashed and reportedly shattered his ankle, Hayes said.

"He has been sentenced to prison on seven prior occasions," said Hayes, who praised police, an assistant prosecutor and victim advocate for Eldridge's conviction. "Due to their efforts, a dangerous, violent felon is off the streets and behind bars."

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.