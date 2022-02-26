Fairborn man indicted, accused of crashing stolen SUV after chase

Feb. 26—A grand jury has indicted a Fairborn man accused of crashing an SUV reported stolen in Clark County into another vehicle after police called of a pursuit.

Ryan Christopher Jones, 29, is charged with receiving two counts of stolen property (both a motor vehicle and a firearm), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, vehicular assault, aggravated robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All but two of the charges include firearm specifications.

The charges stem form Feb. 17, when a man called Huber Heights dispatchers to say he was driving behind his girlfriend's SUV, which had been stolen.

The caller said the suspect, who police identified as Jones, had a gun and pointed it at the caller when he drove beside the SUV.

Police attempted to stop the SUV and pursued when he did not pull over. However, the officer called off the chase as it neared a school zone.

The SUV continued on Dixie Drive and hit another vehicle that was turning left onto Dixie. The second vehicle then crashed into a coin-operated laundry business, according to police.

Jones suffered minor injures and medics took him to the hospital, law enforcement said.

While searching the SUV, police found a gun that was reported stolen in Columbus.

Jones is scheduled to appear on the charges on Monday, March 1.