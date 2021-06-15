Fairborn man indicted on multiple counts of rape in Dayton case

Jun. 15—A 21-year-old Fairborn man was indicted Monday on multiple counts of rape in connection to an April sexual assault case in Dayton.

Michael Wayane Wroten is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Dayton police arrested Wroten on June 3 at his home in Fairborn, Montgomery County Jail records show.

Charges were filed against him earlier that day in Dayton Municipal Court in connection to a sexual assault reported to have happened April 15 in the city, records show.

Wroten remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

We are working to learn more about the case against Wroten and will update this report.