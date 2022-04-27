Fairborn man who was leader of local fentanyl conspiracy sentenced to 14 years in prison

The lead of eight defendants convicted in a narcotics conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Feds charge 8 people for roles in ‘sophisticated’, local fentanyl distribution ring

The drug trafficking organization’s operations stretched from the Mexican border and the western United States to the Southern District of Ohio, according to a release from according to a release from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Clemente Quezada, 39, of Fairborn, was one of eight individuals indicted in June 2021 in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl for the purpose of reselling in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties.

According to court documents, between December 2020 until June 2021, the defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute kilogram quantities of opioids from supply sources in Mexico and the western United States, according to the release.

The co-conspirators used a series of properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store, and distribute controlled substances and their resulting cash proceeds.

As part of the conspiracy, one defendant, under the guise of her profession as a truck driver, transported thousands of dollars in cash to sources of drug supply in Mexico and the western United States.

Co-defendant Edson Cruz-Medina, of Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison.











